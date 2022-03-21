Give Jett Lawrence the lead early in a race and he will be tough to beat, but the ever-determined Cameron McAdoo never stops trying. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider pressed Lawrence early and then made a pass to get the lead. Lawrence regrouped and went back after him, and eventually got his Honda HRC machine back in front. It was a great battle between the two as they negotiated a tricky track and gnarly conditions, each struggling to handle the toughest rhythm lane on the track. How did the battle play out for them? The two riders explained it in the post-race press conference.

Jett, a lot of back and forth, good battling. Just kind of take us through the way you processed it early, mid, and then late there. It looked like you made some pretty distinct decisions as you went along.

Jett Lawrence: Yeah, I sucked at the start. Cameron was on definitely a lot faster pace at the start, which I could feel that because every turn I could feel him there. I was like, okay, he’s doing obviously something. It was pretty clear he was skimming the whoops. I was already scared! I started jumping at the start [of the race]! I’m like, “This ain’t good.” The whoops were actually not too bad. We had a really good battle. I had fun with that because we had the respect for each other to race clean. Cameron rode so good that even he got me and gapped me out. I’m like, damn it, I don’t like this. I’ve got to get a bit closer to him so I have some type of chance. Those lappers were pretty gnarly tonight. I ended up getting some type of luck with that. I think we both had some good luck and bad luck with lappers and that. So, pretty gnarly. The track was so rutted tonight. We were following each other in a lot of turns just because that was the best line in that turn. So, it was a fun race. I had a blast. I think even if I got second, Cameron rode phenomenal.

That rhythm after the whoops, you were having some problems there about the first half. You had a big one about halfway through. What was that like for you? Lawrence: Yeah. I think we both were thinking if we can at least get that clean each time, because it was so hard to get that rhythm. We know if we can get triple and then get the quad after, there was a good few tenths on each other. I know if one of us clipped it or cased it or not got the quad, there was some good breathing room. I cased it once behind him because I was kind of changing my line because I followed him and got all sketchy and doubled. Then I got out in front and I’m like, okay, I’ve got to get a bit of a safety gap and try it again, and cased it even harder! So I’m like, okay, I guess we’re doing double-three-on tonight. I like the track changing like that. It kind of makes you think a lot more instead of if it’s a more hard-pack track where you can get everything easily each lap where you just kind of click off the same lap times and not have to change anything.