MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Highlights, Results, & GoPro Videos
March 21, 2022 3:15pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer
Video highlights by MXGP-TV
Yesterday, March 20, gates dropped on the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina in Argentina. Here are the highlights from round three.
MX2
MX2 Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MX2March 20, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|3 - 4
|GasGas
|5
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|6 - 9
|KTM
MX2 Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|162
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|132
|3
|Tom Vialle
|111
|4
|Mikkel Haarup
|106
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|105
MXGP
MXGP Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MXGPMarch 20, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|4 - 4
|GasGas
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 5
|Husqvarna
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 6
|Yamaha
MXGP Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|141
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|124
|3
|Jorge Prado
|118
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|94
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|76