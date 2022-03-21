The 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has come and gone as the Indianapolis Supercross is now behind us. There were many talking points from a wild night of racing at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night, and as such, we fired off questions to long-time professional racer Jason Thomas to get his thoughts on it all.

Hot take time! Go on with Justin Barcia/Jason Anderson.

These two have been at the epicenter of aggressive racing all season long. If anyone should be ready for retaliatory moves in either direction, it would be these two. Still, I think Barcia’s line is tough to see anything but aiming for contact. When Anderson exits the corner, Barcia is sitting sideways in the middle of the track. Anderson is going in the direction of the track and Barcia is perpendicular to that direction, sitting broadside in the middle of the line.

Others have used the Jett Lawrence/Cameron McAdoo pass as an example of being a similar situation. This is a poor example, in my opinion. McAdoo was never sitting sideways in the middle of the exit. McAdoo dove for a block pass and Jett countered. This was a much more traditional encounter than Barcia’s chosen line. The differences in the intent can often be found by the entry angle drawn. Barcia’s angle didn’t leave a lot in the way of alternative outcomes. It wasn’t anywhere near the most egregious of historical Barcia contact, but it did leave the leader on the ground.