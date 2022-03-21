2022 Indianapolis Supercross Highlights & Results
Highlights from round 11 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Supercross.
250SX
In the 250SX main event, it was championship leaders Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo going back and forth early in the race. Lawrence started with the race lead but in the middle portion of the race it appeared McAdoo had the upper hand. Eventually, Lawrence caught up to the Kawasaki rider and made a pass to get back into the top spot, and he would hold it until taking the checkered flag. McAdoo held on for second place as RJ Hampshire held off Pierce Brown by just 0.398 seconds at the finish line for the final spot on the podium!
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21 Laps
|0:44.925
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|+05.945
|0:44.691
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|+34.906
|0:46.259
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Pierce Brown
|+35.304
|0:46.032
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+38.915
|0:46.643
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
Lawrence continues to lead the 250SX East Region championship after five rounds. Lawrence and McAdoo are the only two riders to land on the podium at all five rounds as they continue to battle as P1 and P2 in the standings.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|81
450SX
In the 450SX main event, Justin Barcia swung into and out of the first turn with the race lead. Jason Anderson made his way into second place by the end of the first section. After leading the first nine laps of the race, a bobble by Barcia in the whoops allowed Anderson to take over the race lead. The very next lap, Barcia came to the far inside as Anderson hit the outside of the 180-degree turn after the supercross triple, taking the #21 to the ground. Anderson remounted behind a handful of riders and would eventually finish sixth. Barcia continued to click off lap after lap until Eli Tomac caught him and the two battled for P1. Tomac would lead the final eight laps of the race to take his 43rd career 450SX main event win of his career—his sixth of the 2022 season. Barcia held on to take the checkered flag in second place, but he received a three-point championship penalty and a $3,000 fine following the race.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|27 Laps
|0:43.760
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Justin Barcia
|+01.322
|0:43.979
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+05.359
|0:44.047
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|+09.635
|0:44.094
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|+10.120
|0:44.241
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
With Barcia's penalty, he is now tied with Anderson for second in the standings as Tomac opens up a 51-point lead with six rounds remaining.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|204
|3
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|204
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|202
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|191