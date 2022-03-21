Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Supercross
Indy
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
2022 Indianapolis Supercross Highlights & Results

March 21, 2022 1:30pm | by:

Highlights from round 11 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Supercross.

250SX

In the 250SX main event, it was championship leaders Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo going back and forth early in the race. Lawrence started with the race lead but in the middle portion of the race it appeared McAdoo had the upper hand. Eventually, Lawrence caught up to the Kawasaki rider and made a pass to get back into the top spot, and he would hold it until taking the checkered flag. McAdoo held on for second place as RJ Hampshire held off Pierce Brown by just 0.398 seconds at the finish line for the final spot on the podium!

Supercross

Indy (Indianapolis) - 250SX East Main Event

March 19, 2022
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 21 Laps0:44.925 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Cameron McAdoo +05.9450:44.691 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3R.J. Hampshire +34.9060:46.259 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
4Pierce Brown +35.3040:46.032 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
5Mitchell Oldenburg +38.9150:46.643 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
Lawrence continues to lead the 250SX East Region championship after five rounds. Lawrence and McAdoo are the only two riders to land on the podium at all five rounds as they continue to battle as P1 and P2 in the standings.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States114
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States87
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil81
450SX

In the 450SX main event, Justin Barcia swung into and out of the first turn with the race lead. Jason Anderson made his way into second place by the end of the first section. After leading the first nine laps of the race, a bobble by Barcia in the whoops allowed Anderson to take over the race lead. The very next lap, Barcia came to the far inside as Anderson hit the outside of the 180-degree turn after the supercross triple, taking the #21 to the ground. Anderson remounted behind a handful of riders and would eventually finish sixth. Barcia continued to click off lap after lap until Eli Tomac caught him and the two battled for P1. Tomac would lead the final eight laps of the race to take his 43rd career 450SX main event win of his career—his sixth of the 2022 season. Barcia held on to take the checkered flag in second place, but he received a three-point championship penalty and a $3,000 fine following the race.

Supercross

Indy (Indianapolis) - 450SX Main Event

March 19, 2022
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 27 Laps0:43.760 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Justin Barcia +01.3220:43.979 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
3Marvin Musquin +05.3590:44.047 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Chase Sexton
+09.6350:44.094 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Cooper Webb
+10.1200:44.241 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
With Barcia's penalty, he is now tied with Anderson for second in the standings as Tomac opens up a 51-point lead with six rounds remaining.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States255
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States204
3Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States204
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States202
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States191
