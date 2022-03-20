The Weege Show: Recapping Two Great Main Events in Indianapolis

Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer discuss a wild set of main events from the 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Both the 250SX and 450SX classes provided great racing inside of Lucas Oil Stadium and we break down what happened in both main events and what to look forward to moving forward in both championships.

