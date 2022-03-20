Following another night of close racing in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Indiana at the Indianapolis Supercross, we are left with many talking points. Jett Lawrence’s first-turn-crash-to-heat-race-win; Lawrence’s battle with Cameron McAdoo in the main event; and even the mid-heat race fight between Alex Ray and Deven Raper are a few of the highlights of the night. But now that the 450SX results are official and championship points from round 11 are final, we can dig into one of the talking points from the night: Justin Barcia’s move on Jason Anderson.

Barcia got the holeshot as Anderson and Eli Tomac shuffled into second and third by the end of the first rhythm section. Barcia clicked off lap after lap out front but Anderson and Tomac reeled in Barcia. Anderson made a pass for the lead but the #51 stayed close behind. The next lap, when Anderson went to the outside of the turn after the supercross triple, Barcia made an aggressive move to the inside. The two collided and Anderson went down as Barcia rode off, slightly slowing and raising his left hand off the bars as if to apologize.