Monster Energy AMA Supercross invaded Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday night for the 11th round of the 2022 campaign. After the air seemed to get sucked out of the series, proverbially speaking, at the last round in Detroit, eyes were focused on how Eli Tomac would handle his suddenly massive points lead.

Jason Anderson crashing out of Detroit boosted Tomac’s lead out to 42 points as he nearly held a two race distance points lead in the championship. Anderson wasn’t alone with his DNF as Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis all didn’t finish in Detroit after crashes and other moments. Incredibly, Anderson, Webb, and Sexton would all return to action this weekend.

Indianapolis would end up providing one of the greater main events of the season as seemingly all the top guys started out front. It was Justin Barcia who would grab the holeshot and lead the way early on with Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart right behind.

Eli Tomac made a quick move into third place, but Stewart would stick right on him and brought Marvin Musquin, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb with him. The front seven would pretty much run nose to tail for quite some time without much separation at all throughout the race.

The first move came when Jason Anderson leapfrogged Justin Barcia for the race lead. It wouldn’t last long though as Barcia fought back down the inside of Anderson after the supercross triple and the two riders came together. Anderson ended up on the ground and Barcia stuck his hand up down the next straight away to suggest an apology. Anderson would remount behind the lead six and stay there the rest of the way.