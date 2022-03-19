Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

Another week of supercross racing is upon us as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series invades Indianapolis today. After a crazy week of racing at the last round in Detroit, there seemed to be a collective deflation of the energy in this series now that championship leader Eli Tomac boasts a 42-point lead.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson had been 18 points down of Tomac prior to Detroit, but a mid-race crash for the New Mexican resulted in a DNF and ultimately put the massive gap between he and Tomac. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart finished second last week and now pulls into a tie with Anderson for second in the standings, but Stewart has been knocking on the door for his first career 450SX victory for weeks and it seems only a matter of time before it happens.

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb and Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton both crashed heavily while running fourth and fifth, respectively, at Detroit last weekend. Amazingly, both will return to racing this weekend as Sexton escaped with just minor bumps and bruises. Webb was a bit worse off as he actually broke a metacarpal bone in his hand and also suffered a deep bone bruise as well. No doubt Webb will be in some pain this weekend, but the last time we saw him have a huge crash at the Arlington Supercross in 2020, he returned the very next week and landed on the podium.

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis also injured his wrist last weekend when he cased a large rhythm section jump. He, however, will not line up this weekend in Indianapolis as he looks to let the injury heel up before getting back behind the gate.

So Tomac leads a cast of riders into Indianapolis that are all eager to earn a big win here tonight and maybe tun their season around along the way.