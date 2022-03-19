Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
Another week of supercross racing is upon us as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series invades Indianapolis today. After a crazy week of racing at the last round in Detroit, there seemed to be a collective deflation of the energy in this series now that championship leader Eli Tomac boasts a 42-point lead.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson had been 18 points down of Tomac prior to Detroit, but a mid-race crash for the New Mexican resulted in a DNF and ultimately put the massive gap between he and Tomac. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart finished second last week and now pulls into a tie with Anderson for second in the standings, but Stewart has been knocking on the door for his first career 450SX victory for weeks and it seems only a matter of time before it happens.
Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb and Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton both crashed heavily while running fourth and fifth, respectively, at Detroit last weekend. Amazingly, both will return to racing this weekend as Sexton escaped with just minor bumps and bruises. Webb was a bit worse off as he actually broke a metacarpal bone in his hand and also suffered a deep bone bruise as well. No doubt Webb will be in some pain this weekend, but the last time we saw him have a huge crash at the Arlington Supercross in 2020, he returned the very next week and landed on the podium.
Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis also injured his wrist last weekend when he cased a large rhythm section jump. He, however, will not line up this weekend in Indianapolis as he looks to let the injury heel up before getting back behind the gate.
So Tomac leads a cast of riders into Indianapolis that are all eager to earn a big win here tonight and maybe tun their season around along the way.
In the 250SX class, Jett Lawrence is coming off his second straight victory and his third from four races to start the East Region campaign. The Honda HRC rider has looked nearly flawless the last two weeks and only some lapped traffic last weekend saw his lead diminish down to Pierce Brown behind him before he eventually pulled away again.
Lawrence holds an eight-point championship lead over Cameron McAdoo who has also been on the podium at each of the four rounds. McAdoo told us yesterday that his starts have been holding him back, but that he didn’t feel that was the difference in Detroit as Lawrence was just riding “phenomenal.” If McAdoo wants to stop some of the bleeding though, a win tonight in Indianapolis could be huge.
The track layout today was actually designed by a Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 player who won the track design contest in the game last year. It bears resemblance to Houston 1 from last year but does have a couple unique rhythm options and a tricky double into a raised sand corner. It is also a typical football stadium layout with six lanes running the distance of the stadium bookended by bowl berms at just about each end. The options should create great opportunities for block passes and close racing.
Practice will begin in about 45 minutes with free practice sessions running until 1 p.m. local time when qualifying begins. Be sure to catch all the coverage of Race Day Live and the night show broadcast by clicking the links in the broadcast schedule below. Let’s go racing!
