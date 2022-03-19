Clickin’ em Off

Things are going pretty well for Eli Tomac right now. He’s got a huge, 42-point lead over second place and he’s fresh off a three-race win streak. The last time he won three in a row was way back in 2017 when he won five in a row down the stretch! With performances like this you’d think Tomac is set to go on another rampage. But will he? With a very healthy points buffer you might also thing Tomac might be tempted to ride conservatively, rather than hang it out like he was doing in 2017 in an effort to catch Ryan Dungey in the points. We’ll see how Tomac approaches the rest of the season now that he’s got a comfortable cushion. –Aaron Hansel

The Benefactor

As mentioned above, now that Tomac might (all bets are off once the helmets go on) not be as motivated to go for the throat at every opportunity, it leaves the door open a little wider for other guys to notch a win. The first name that comes to mind is Malcolm Stewart. He's been close plenty of times, regardless of Tomac, and he took second place last week in Detroit. He's also won some heat races and has been very, very fast in qualifying. He's never been so tantalizingly close to joining the winner's club, and with the way things are in the class right now, the timing sure seems right for Stewart to light the torches. –Hansel

Bruised and Abused

Last week sure took a toll on the field, with Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, Dylan Ferrandis, and Jason Anderson all exiting the race early due to mishaps on the track. The midair collision between Webb and Sexton was especially spectacular, although not in a good way. Somehow, despite the carnage, Sexton, Webb, and Anderson are listed as being good to go for Indianapolis (Ferrandis is out with a sore wrist). That said, you’d expect them to still be feeling the effects of Detroit’s smack down when they line up in Indy. Will their pain work to the other riders’ gain in Lucas Oil Stadium? –Hansel