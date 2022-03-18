Weege Show: Indy Supercross Preview & Indy Speedwar Fast Laps

Jason Weigandt isn't in Indianapolis for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but Kellen Brauer is, so get ready for the return of the Keege Show! Kellen walks and talks around Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a special event with riders like Justin Brayton, Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire, plus he recaps the press day action inside Lucas Oil Stadium with some riding clips and news from the track.

The Weege (and Keege!) Show is presented by Honda and the all-new CRF250R. Lighter, faster and stronger for 2022!