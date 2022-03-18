Our man Phil is on the gas! Phil Nicoletti will be lining up for the fifth round of the 250SX East Region Championship at the Indianapolis Supercross tomorrow. As he finishes up his final preparation for the race, today he is back answering your questions!

Hey Mr. Phil,

There has been a lot of talk in the chat room lately about the 450's having too much power these days and causing a lot of crashes. While I certainly agree that the 450s of today are grossly overpowered for SX tracks, in my limited field of vision from my couch, I don't see them being the reason for most of the crashes, but maybe causing harder crashes when it happens? I mean, let's face it....racing a 450 on these tracks would seem equivalent to taking your Big Bertha driver to the putt-putt course and wondering if you grabbed enough club! Since you have now raced both in recent years, I figure you are a perfect candidate to ask. Are the 450s too much power? And if so, what about making the premier class the 250s again, and developing a new 125 4-stroker for the smaller division?

Brad (woodshed addict)

Brad,

I have to agree with you that a 450 is way too much power for a supercross track. With that being said, a rider can tune it almost anyway they want to. What technicians at a factory level, or decent engine builders can do is crazy. They can de tune a 450 to the point where you think the clutch is completely smoked and the rear brake is stuck on. The 450 riders are the best in the world, and they can handle the power and manage it. Most of the guys on the line know they don’t need a fire breathing dragon, it’s all about having power that is reliable and useable. But the idea of making the premier class a 250 again is just dumb. That won’t ever happen. I do think at a ground level, the amateurs don’t need to be on a 450. Nowadays, a lot of the kids are veering away from 450s and riding 250s in the open classes anyway, which is much, much different from the days when I was in amateur. Having 15-16-year-old kids riding a 450 at 130 lbs. is crazy to me; but trust me in my day we had to sack up and try to manage that beast. Honestly, being able to ride it isn’t the issue. It’s when something goes wrong, are they strong enough to hold on and tough enough to take the hit when the 450 chases after them when they are cartwheeling? You know that Mike Tyson used to say: everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. A 450 punches very, very hard.