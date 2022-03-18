Well, if you get in the way, way back machine, all the way to March 18, 1978, and the second night of the weekend doubleheader at the Houston Astrodome, you find something close to what we saw last weekend in Detroit. In that single night, four top riders—Team Honda's Marty Smith and Jimmy Ellis, Team Suzuki's Tony DiStefano, and Harley-Davidson's Don Kudalski—were all injured. Kudalski crashed out in qualifying, taking a ride in an ambulance with a bruised kidney. The other three were all involved in a big first-turn pileup that left Smith with a dislocated hip, Ellis with a separated shoulder, and Tony D with a twisted knee that would later require surgery. At the time, Smith was the AMA 500cc Pro Motocross Champion, DiStefano was the three-times-running 250cc Pro Motocross Champion, and Ellis the former AMA Supercross Champion. None of them would ever be the same, and of the four, only Ellis would ever win another professional race—the High Point 250 National later that summer. The crash decimated a field that was already being dominated by the guy who swept both nights of that Houston doubleheader, Bob "Hurricane" Hannah.

As the week has gone on, we've heard from three of the four riders. Anderson, Webb, and Sexton are all in for Indianapolis, and only Ferrandis was the question mark, but now he said he is officially out. The Detroit race was one of those occasional reminders that this is a dangerous and difficult sport.

There have also been questions about why Webb was allowed to continue riding around the track basically with one arm, at times going around obstacles. The AMA's Mike Pelletier explained that there is no precedence for black-flagging a rider simply for riding slowly, which we often see toward the end of races. Black flags only come out when there is either a penalty or a motorcycle issue. However, when Webb stalled the bike while rolling a set of triples, that's when they decided to wave him off the track, as he could have been endangering others as well as himself. And as far as Jason Anderson goes, he was looked at and cleared after the main event by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical doctor on site, so he is not in concussion protocol going into Indianapolis.

So we can look forward to seeing all of these guys back this weekend, and maybe even see a bit of history, as Rockstar Husqvarna's Malcolm Stewart gets closer and closer to earning a 450SX main-event win. If he does get it, Stewart and his older brother, James, will become the first brothers in the nearly 50-year history of AMA Supercross to have each won a premier-class main event. They've already accomplished that in the 125/250 class, as have the Vohland brothers (Tyson and Tallon) and the Lawrence brothers (Hunter and Jett). And then there's Josh and Justin Hill, who each won SX races, but in different classes—Josh won the '08 Minneapolis SX in the 450s, while Justin won several 250 main events. If Malcolm brings home a win this season, it will put him and James in the record books together again as the only brothers ever to both win in the premier class.

One other thing worth mentioning is the fact that at the beginning of the season, everyone was talking about how at least five different guys were poised to get their first career 450SX wins—Sexton, Ferrandis, Malcom, Cianciarulo, and Plessinger—but after ten rounds, the only one to do it so far is Team Honda HRC's Sexton, who won the third round back in San Diego.