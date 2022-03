Husqvarna invited us to Glen Helen Raceway to shake down their all new 2022 FC 250 Rockstar Edition so sit back and get the straight facts on how the new FC 250 handles the track. Does the new engine have more torque? Does this steel frame chassis still feel light in corners? What are the differences between the KTM and Husqvarna machines? Get all these answers and more when Kris Keefer, Gary Sutherlin and Eddie Laret share opinions on the quarter liter Rockstar four-stroke. Make sure to check out our FC 450 video as well.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition