GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josep Garcia
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jack Edmondson
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Indianapolis SX and MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

How to Watch Indianapolis SX and MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

March 18, 2022 12:00pm
by:

The 11th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 19, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, Indianapolis. This will be the fifth 250SX East Region round of the season and the one and only race at Lucas Oil Stadium, which ran three total races in 2021.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 11th-round night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, March 20. The series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Patagonia-Argetina

     Sunday, March 20
    Villa La Angostura
    Neuquen AR Argentina
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      March 19 - 2:15 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      March 19 - 3:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 20 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 20 - 12:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 20 - 2:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 20 - 3:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      March 20 - 4:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      March 20 - 5:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Championship standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States229
2Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States187
3Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States187
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States184
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States173
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia99
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States91
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States68
4Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States67
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil64
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands708
2Romain Febvre France703
3Tim Gajser Slovenia688
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland566
5Jorge Prado Spain562
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France734
2Jago Geerts Belgium610
3Tom Vialle France570
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy548
5Jed Beaton Australia540
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX East Region Team Guide

Indianapolis Supercross

Indianapolis Supercross Race Center

Indianapolis Supercross Injury Report

Indianapolis Supercross 450SX Entry List

Indianapolis Supercross 250SX East Entry List

Indianapolis Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Race Center

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Timetable

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Indianapolis Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 Indianapolis Supercross layout.
The 2022 Indianapolis Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina track layout.
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina track layout. MXGP

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Indianapolis Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, March 19, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Indianapolis, Indiana.

2022 Indianapolis Supercross race day schedule
2022 Indianapolis Supercross race day schedule AMA

