Renowned motocross and supercross trainer Aldon Baker has produced 16 AMA Supercross Championships, including the 2021 crown with Cooper Webb, but things started going sideways last summer when Webb and several other longtime clients like Marvin Musquin and Zach Osborne decided to move on. Now Baker has a new rider surging with Malcolm Stewart, and Webb has returned! Jason Weigandt chats with Aldon about the last few months in his program.

