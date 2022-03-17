Villopoto has been in here a bunch. Jake Weimer has been in here a bunch. There is a window that they [Kawasaki] feel their bike works in, and they don’t want to go outside that window. I think many guys have talked about that and I think you’re sort of getting to that. And that’s fine. It worked. You won five championships. I’m not taking this as where you guys are being negative towards Kawasaki, but the chance of we want to go to Star and have more control, you guys knocked it out of the park so far.

If you look at these guys, these supercross athletes, it’s a gnarly sport. It’s a high level of risk. When you’re at the top, you’re like, I spend my whole freaking life taking risks. I want to take a risk on this bike setting. Let’s do it. Let’s try to advance this program. Do you want to take that risk? I felt like and Eli felt like they weren't going to do it.

Why the Star guys? Ricki Gilmour [Tomac’s former suspension man, now working with Star] and KYB led you to Star, and to the Yamaha. Was that sort of where things got together?

That was very important. We worked with Ricki at GEICO with Honda, and we had Dave Arnold with us there. We were GEICO. We weren’t Factory Honda when Eli was on the 450. We got some Factory Honda support, especially on the motor side and electronics and things, and a lot of actually data and help from Japanese engineers. We did a lot of work to that bike to get him to where he was in ’15 in motocross. That was a ground-up project kind of led by Dave, and Gilly was deeply involved with Dave and with the Honda engineers. I’m going to take you through this and it might take a minute, but this will be an abbreviated version of it. We did a lot of testing, a lot of work, and we got that thing in a really, really good spot. That being said, we didn’t have great supercross success. We wanted to ride the newer generation frame that we had worked on the Honda a little bit, but we couldn’t race it because of the rules. We wanted a factory edition bike so he could race this new frame in ’16 and Honda is like, we can’t do it. Eli is like, I’m not racing that other frame another year.

So, that’s how he ended up on Kawi. We took Gilmour with us to Kawi and then a couple of months into that deal the results weren’t great, so Kawi let Gilly go and that was a pretty big blow to us. We could have jumped up and down and thrown a fit, but at that point we kind of felt like we needed to take it on the chin for the team and see if it would work out. The thing with Gilmour and Eli is they have a special communication. When Eli says something about the motorcycle, Gilly knows what Eli is talking about. If Eli tells him it’s doing this, Gilmour knows what he needs to do to the forks or to the shock or to the bike to deal with that particular issue. So, we lost that. So, then we just kind of went down the road with Kawi with how they wanted to do it. Then when this last contract was up, we wanted to try to get back to working with Gilmour if we could. He was working with Yamaha. I think it was pretty apparent how much progress he was making with the Yamaha. So, I think he proved his value there. But we already knew he had it in him. He just hadn't been in the program that allowed him to have that success yet.