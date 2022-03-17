Webb is now back working with his old trainer Aldon Baker. We asked Baker yesterday for an update.

“It was crazy (the crash), but he’s had a checkup,” said Baker: He has a small hairline fracture, but that’s more just discomfort. But he’s one tough dude. The hand issue, I thought we had a real problem there, but it’s more just all the bruising up the arm and up the shoulder. But he rode yesterday (Tuesday), and I think every day it will get better. We’re really hoping by Saturday he’s pretty much good to go and capable of putting in the (normal) performance he’s capable of.”

Sexton seems to take shots to the face and body like a boxer, always bouncing back.

“It was unfortunate, but thankfully I’m healthy apart from a few scrapes and bruises,” he said in a Honda HRC team statement. “I’m looking forward to Indianapolis, which I consider one of my home races, and I’m excited to get back out there and make up for it.”