The 2022 Detroit Supercross provided so much to talk about and it all seemingly happened in just the blink of an eye. Today we talk about Eli Tomac's early race charge through the field, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton coming together and both hitting the ground hard, and the insane sequence of events that followed just after the original instance.

We also break down Jett Lawrence's early pass in the whoops, Pierce Brown closing in and attempting a pass for the lead, and then how Brown messed up the whoops a few laps later. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP