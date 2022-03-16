Well, Detroit happened, huh? That sound you hear is the air being let out of what was turning into a great 450SX Monster Energy Supercross Championship. That was some serious carnage out there late in the main event when millions of dollars were laying everywhere on the ground.
Let’s get into the results, shall we?
250SX Results
1 | #18 Jett Lawrence | Wesley Chapel, FL | Honda CRF250R
The Jett is good. Like, he’s really good. He’s gotten to another gear indoors this year and yeah, we saw that nuttiness at the Triple Crown, but the other three races have been a damn clinic on how to ride. Great stuff, when he’s needed to push it, he can, and when he doesn’t need to, he won’t. Yeah, yeah, I hear you about the spaz-meter being pinned at the Triple Crown, but the other three races have been great.
2 | #48 Cameron McAdoo | Sioux City, IA | Kawasaki KX250
McAdoo’s whoop speed is great, it’s close to THE JETT’s, and that’s damn impressive. RAM IT’s got to get the start to beat the kid though, I’m not sure he’s quick enough to run the Aussie down, but there’s no lack of try in his game. If he starts out front, he’ll do anything and everything to win the race.
3 | #44 Pierce Brown | Sandy, UT | GasGas MC 250F
Brown rode well again, I’m sure he’s not stoked at losing second to McAdoo, but this is still a good ride. He actually caught THE JETT at one point (yeah, he had some help but still…) and rode steady to get another podium.
4 | #24 RJ Hampshire | Minneola, FL | Husqvarna FC 250
RJ got Jordon Smith late in the race for fourth and Jordon admitted to us on the PulpMX Show on Monday that yes, it sucks to get passed late in the race, but it sucks more to have it be RJ, a long-time friend of his, who passes him.
5 | #90 Jordon Smith | Ochlocknee, GA | Honda CRF250R
Good ride for Smith who’s gone 5-6-5 in the last three races and on a privateer team, that’s about all you can ask for, I think. He’s got podium potential in. I mean, he’s got Marty (Davalos) as team manager! Marty knows raw speed when he sees it.
6 | #54 Mitchell Oldenburg | Aledo | TX Honda CRF250R
Freckle didn’t get the start he needed and sort of followed RJ through the pack a couple seconds behind the Husky rider. We were talking to Mitch on the PulpMX Show and he commented that “the position doesn’t matter” to him and I get that. A veteran like him that’s been on the podium, what’s the difference between a fourth or sixth, right? Also, he mentioned that he almost quit the sport this past off-season but feels reinvigorated with this ride from the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda guys.
7 | #715 Phillip Nicoletti | Bethel, NY | Yamaha YZ250F
Phillip was fourth and riding well, he then got zapped by the vets (even though he’s older than all the guys who passed him) and was probably very upset inside his helmet. He regrouped and then stuck with that pack, but he couldn’t pass them back. He got Robertson on the last lap when he blitzed by him. I know I’ve said this a few times but watching 56-year-old (rough estimate) Nicoletti hit the whoops every lap, his bike is good. The KYB help looks like it’s working as does the Twisted Development motor set-up.
8 | #50 Stilez Robertson | Bakersfield, CA | Husqvarna FC 250
I’m so confused by Stilez. How does he get an impressive second at the toughest race of the season in Daytona, and then in most of the other races, get a start and go backward? That’s weird, right? He’s still fourth in points, which is good, but I guess with his second-best starting position in the class you would want more than 7-10-8 finishes at the “regular” SX races? Also, Stilez needs to get better in the whoops. He and his teammate, Jalek Swoll, have that major weakness happening.
9 | #80 Enzo Lopes | Indian Trail, NC | Yamaha YZ250F
I know this ninth doesn’t look that good for Lopes but dude, he was very good in coming from the 18th gate pick and a very bad start to this spot. Enzo even led the heat for a bit before crashing. He had a brake issue after crashing, he had a clutch issue in Daytona, he had a bike issue that prevented him from doing the parade lap this week, and in my post-race interview with him, he seemed frustrated by the issues he’s been having. He still rode very well but he wasn’t having it.
10 | #38 Joshua Varize | Perris, CA | Husqvarna FC 250
Good ride for Josh, that’s two top-tens in a row for him and that’s always a good thing. He’s on the “old” factory bike which you would think isn’t maybe as good as the new one but to me, this bike is very proven.
11 | #331 Derek Drake | Lake Elsinore, CA | Suzuki RM-Z250
Drake’s been steady at the races this year. He’s a talented rider who’s had health issues and has maybe missed more races in his career than he’s lined up for. This was his season-best result so maybe he’ll keep getting better with more races under his belt.
12 | #11 Kyle Chisholm | Valrico, FL | Yamaha YZ250F
Yeah Chiz! He’s got a promotion to a Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing and was telling us that it’s about as fast as his stock 450, which I kind of believe, to be honest. He was pretty good all day long and it looked like his adaption to the “crazy” class was going pretty well but he stalled it and crashed in the main. Nice to see him get a chance to ride some great equipment, and also nice of his existing sponsors to let him out of their deals to do this. PulpMX Fantasy people weren’t very stoked on his race but overall, most of “us” were happy to see #11 out there on the Star bike.
13 | #72 John Short | Pilot Point, TX | Honda CRF250R
John Short is John Short. You know what you’re gonna get with him, a sub-par qualifying time because he’s not a one lap wonder kid, he’ll get in the main, and then he’ll then put in a quality 15 min of racing. Also, his title sponsor, Volkswagen of Waco, should be stoked with this ride. I imagine a lot of Jetta’s will get moved off the lot this week.
14 | #81 Jace Owen | Mattoon, IL | Yamaha YZ250F
Probably not one of Owen’s best races of his career. He was inside the top for a while before I assume he crashed?
15 | #129 Henry Miller | Rochester, MN | KTM 250 SX-F
I wrote this a week or two ago but again, Henry’s been the top “real” privateer at most of the races this year and that’s awesome, that’s an improvement for Henry also, as most years the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship outdoor game comes easier to him than indoors.
16 | #63 Jeremy Hand | Mantua, OH | Honda CRF250R
Hand’s been in two mains and missed two mains this year on the SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda team. He’s a talented kid for sure and charges hard, I spoke to him after the race for the first time as well and gave him my condolences on being teammates with A-Ray.
17 | #519 Joshua Cartwright | Fort Worth, | TX Kawasaki KX250
Cartwright is much improved this year and it’s showing in his qualifying times.
18 | #285 Marshal Weltin| Ubly, MI | Yamaha YZ250F
Hometown race for Weltin, who’s much better at SX than he was the last time he raced indoors. A total privateer, Marshal is doing pretty well out there. I was stoked to see him make it.
19 | #140 Cullin Park | Clermont, FL Honda | CRF250R
There’s something here. I don’t exactly know what but Cullin, in his rookie year, seems to be figuring it out. He crashes a bit much still (I think he’s crashed in every main he’s been in this year) but he’ll figure it out. He’ll get there when it’s time…
20 | #243 Hardy Munoz | Kissimmee, FL | Kawasaki KX250
Hardy is very exciting out there. He had a hard crash in the rhythm section where Webb went down in practice and still made the main, which was impressive. By the way, when Dirt Wurx makes a change to the track they should make sure to tell the non-seeded guys also.
21 | #76 Devin Simonson | Laurinburg, NC | Yamaha | YZ250F
I was on some dumb show of mine and was saying that Devin was riding well but needed to cut his hair. I mean, it’s seriously out of hand and I’m old so I can say that. I saw him in the pits this weekend and he told me that his team owner, the late Bill Dill, liked the hair and wanted him to leave it. Don’t I feel like an a-hole now?
22 | #460 Michael Hicks | Fenton, MO | KTM 250 SX-F
Hicks is the Hoosier AX guy and this was his second ever main event. He almost bobbled it away on the last lap in the LCQ when he was taking it easy but he got it in. Once in the main, I’m not sure he had 15 minutes in him.
450SX Results
1 | #3 Eli Tomac | Cortez, CO | Yamaha YZ450F
Just two races ago, Eli had a six-point lead and things were tight with him and Jason Anderson. And now, it’s forty-two points. What the hell? Yeah, with all the carnage around him this great ride is going to get lost out there, but he started around tenth and just worked his way up. On an easy track where tenths of a second was all you could hope to gain on someone, ET caught and passed Anderson (and everyone else) before the carnage set in. Great ride by ET and is he better than ever? I mean, maybe, right? Crazy!
2 | #27 Malcolm Stewart | Haines City, FL | Husqvarna FC 450 RE
The question is, will Mookie get a win this year? He’s been fastest qualifier, he’s been a heat race winner, he’s gotten starts, and then been involved in “altercations” with other riders. But other times, when he’s stayed drama free, he’s not gotten the start he’s needed. This weekend he fell into the last category but used speed and stamina to get the runner-up spot. He was on PulpMX Show a while ago and said the new bike wasn’t quite where he wanted it, but now we’re back east and he seems much happier. He was also telling us that it wasn’t until his first year pro that he started to take this racing stuff seriously.
3 | #51 Justin Barcia | Greenville, FL | GasGas MC 450F
Barcia’s got a hand injury so he used hand guards out there, but honestly, in talking to riders it seems the dirt (which was brand new for this race) had a ton of rocks, glass, and even a severed cat’s leg on the track. I’m being dead serious. I’m not sure if the dirt sifter thing was broken or what. Anyway, Barcia got his fourth podium of the year, which matches what he did all last season but of course this year he doesn’t have the win. Sooooo, if he doesn’t win this year but gets more podiums, does that mean this was a better year? Discuss…
4 | #25 Marvin Musquin | Corona, CA | KTM 450 SX-F FE
Marv got the holeshot and then went backward, which has been a theme in more races in his career in 2022 than at any other point. He stopped the bleeding at some point and stabilized his spot and then, as will be a theme in this column, moved up with the carnage. It’s still a bit jarring to see Marv get passed as much as he’s been this year. I think he’s having a “good” year so far—not great, but not terrible. Will it be his last on a KTM though? That would be weird to see #25 on another brand.
5 | #10 Justin Brayton | Charlotte, NC | Honda CRF450R
It’s his 38th birthday this week and it’s amazing he’s still out there. You think about a legend like Chad Reed and when he was 38, he wasn’t as good as JB has been this year, in my opinion. It’s pretty cool to see JB in his last year getting to be in opening ceremonies and being right up there. This fifth was him taking advantage of an opportunity for sure but yeah, good for him. I asked Weege about this and he said this proves that Brayton is the fifth best rider in the series, so there’s that.
6 | #62 Vince Friese | Menifee, CA | Honda CRF450R
Look at this! MCR Honda fifth and sixth on the night. Vince told me after the race that, in the 450s so far, he hasn’t put the good start and the riding together yet and he’s right. When he’s grabbed a great start he’s been dropped, but other races he’s ridden good in coming close to top-tens. I would guess when he gets the great start the pace is a little too high for him and he blows up a bit, which affects his race, but when he can get into his pace, he can work forward. Again, the pace the top guys go is simply insane and VF is finding that out. Yes, like many others on the list he benefitted from some crashes but a sixth is a sixth and that’s awesome.
7 | #12 Shane McElrath | Oakland, FL | KTM 450 SX-F FE
Quiet night for Shane out there. It was a season best for him and there are times when I’m thinking he’s coming around a bit and figuring things out and then there are other times where he ends up going backward a bit.
8 | #19 Justin Bogle | Wesley Chapel, FL | Suzuki RM-Z450
Yeah Bogle! We should’ve known we were in for some nuttiness when Bogle holeshot and led some laps. Nothing against Justin but he’s not done that for a while. Nice work for the #19 and I think this eighth is very respectable also. Suzuki leading a 450SX main event? It’s been a while for sure.
9 | #41 Brandon Hartranft | Brick NJ | Suzuki RM-Z450
I don’t know man, Brandon’s a good dude but for me, in 2022, he’s been one of the more invisible guys out there. He’s just outside the top ten most nights and he stays there which isn’t easy to do for sure, but he’s gaining a ton of experience. Just how does he take that next step I guess is the question. He had to go to the LCQ this week after a crash in the heat and those are always terrifying.
10 | #78 Cade Clason | Chesterfield, SC |Honda CRF450R
Yeah, he got help from some crashes, but Cade’s been, like, legit this year. If he hadn’t ghost rode his bike in Oakland, there’s a real chance he could’ve made every main this year. He’s been the most improved rider without a doubt in 2022 and is rolling with a lot of confidence this year. I did have a top rider tell me that he’s the toughest guy to lap.
11 | #200 Ryan Breece |Athol, ID | Yamaha YZ450F
Another guy with a career-high result because, well, you know. There’re a lot of privateers who could use some more JT in them. As in, Jason Thomas had a long and good career in the sport by being able to ride within himself and be in shape. Those are the two things you can control, never mind factory bike or whatever, be in shape and stay up. You do that and you can get a lot of points in SX over a season by just gobbling dudes up late in the race like Pac-Man.
12 | #95 Justin Starling | Deland, FL | GasGas MC 450F
Starling is a very talented rider. He’s a good racer, but not a great racer you know? In traffic he’s a bit tentative, truthfully, and he’s probably too smart of a guy to just “Alex Ray” it out there. He’s thinking too much about consequences. If he can disregard his safety just a tad more and combine it with his obvious talent to ride a dirt bike, he could do better. As it is, he’s doing well, don’t get me wrong. It’s just this guy has real talent in my opinion.
13 | #26 Alex Martin | Clermont, FL | Yamaha YZ450F
I don’t have a whole lot on Troll this week. He was quietly 13th and guess what? It was also his season-best as well.
14 | #15 Dean Wilson | Murrieta, CA | Husqvarna FC 450 RE
Dean has got to be bummed. I mean he’s had one race worse than ninth to 12th this season but otherwise he’s been steady as she goes. And then on the weekend where one would logically think he could be around Brayton in fifth, he eats crap in the whoops (and I think tipped over one more time) and gets a 14th. I mean, it’s not ideal but he still is married to one of the hotter wives in the pits so there is that.
15 | #67 Logan Karnow | Amherst, OH | Kawasaki KX450
After all Karnow’s been through with a sponsor screwing him over and having to buy a bike this week, making the main in front of his family and friends left Ol’ Karne a bit emotional. And it’s understandable really. Good work by him.
16 | #57 Kevin Moranz | Topeka, KS | KTM 450 SX-F
Moranz is going to do the smart thing and stay in the 450SX class for the rest of the year. It’s something more guys should do in my opinion. There’s a lot better money up there even if you don’t make the main. At this point, with as long as he’s been around, no OEM factory 250 team is going to hire him unless he starts making the podium.
17 | #87 Alex Ray | Milan, TN | Honda CRF450R
Somehow A-Ray lost his appendix a week ago or so but gained some smoothness? Who had him making the main and staying upright while four factory riders crashed out?
18 | #55 Justin Rodbell | Prince Frederick, MD | Kawasaki KX450
First ever 450SX main event for Rodbell and that’s awesome, he was stoked! HVAC can wait a bit now.
19 | #14 Dylan Ferrandis | Tallahassee, FL | Yamaha YZ450F
I wonder if Dylan’s got something going on with his wrist the last few weeks. He seems to have an issue with his hand coming off the bar and he jammed it in Detroit and pulled off.
20 | #1 Cooper Webb | Newport, NC | KTM 450 SX-F FE
I don’t know what Webb was doing there. He either, A, got whiskey throttle on a simple double and went long, B, tried to triple in (a couple guys had done it) or, C, forgot what part of the track he was on and gave it too much gas. The last one is the most likely but then you think about how there was no other triple out of a turn on the track, and the other left-hand turn was also a smaller double out. So yeah, I don’t know. Weird to see Webb make that mistake, right?
21 | #21 Jason Anderson | Rio Rancho, NM | Kawasaki KX450SR
That was a scary sight, seeing Jason just fall over after what looked like a simple crash. Head injuries affect everyone different, and I would be surprised to see him race this weekend in Indy. As it is, his title hopes went bye-bye after this weekend and that’s too bad. Still a great season for him no matter when he’s back.
22 | #23 Chase Sexton | Clermont, FL | Honda CRF450R WE
Poor Chase, he’s taken some SERIOUSLY hard hits this SX season, right? This one wasn’t even his own fault! Wrong place, wrong time and yeah, sometimes SX does that too you. Also, his manager Lars Lindstrom told us on the PulpMX Show this week that he messed up his lip in the crash and between that, the Minneapolis crash, and then one earlier this year, his face has taken some hits. He’s a good-looking guy, I hope his looks survive the year.
Thanks for reading, really enjoy this kind of stuff. Let’s head to Indy and the inevitable Tomac title watch. Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this or anything else!