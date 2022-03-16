450SX Results

1 | #3 Eli Tomac | Cortez, CO | Yamaha YZ450F

Just two races ago, Eli had a six-point lead and things were tight with him and Jason Anderson. And now, it’s forty-two points. What the hell? Yeah, with all the carnage around him this great ride is going to get lost out there, but he started around tenth and just worked his way up. On an easy track where tenths of a second was all you could hope to gain on someone, ET caught and passed Anderson (and everyone else) before the carnage set in. Great ride by ET and is he better than ever? I mean, maybe, right? Crazy!

2 | #27 Malcolm Stewart | Haines City, FL | Husqvarna FC 450 RE

The question is, will Mookie get a win this year? He’s been fastest qualifier, he’s been a heat race winner, he’s gotten starts, and then been involved in “altercations” with other riders. But other times, when he’s stayed drama free, he’s not gotten the start he’s needed. This weekend he fell into the last category but used speed and stamina to get the runner-up spot. He was on PulpMX Show a while ago and said the new bike wasn’t quite where he wanted it, but now we’re back east and he seems much happier. He was also telling us that it wasn’t until his first year pro that he started to take this racing stuff seriously.

3 | #51 Justin Barcia | Greenville, FL | GasGas MC 450F

Barcia’s got a hand injury so he used hand guards out there, but honestly, in talking to riders it seems the dirt (which was brand new for this race) had a ton of rocks, glass, and even a severed cat’s leg on the track. I’m being dead serious. I’m not sure if the dirt sifter thing was broken or what. Anyway, Barcia got his fourth podium of the year, which matches what he did all last season but of course this year he doesn’t have the win. Sooooo, if he doesn’t win this year but gets more podiums, does that mean this was a better year? Discuss…

4 | #25 Marvin Musquin | Corona, CA | KTM 450 SX-F FE

Marv got the holeshot and then went backward, which has been a theme in more races in his career in 2022 than at any other point. He stopped the bleeding at some point and stabilized his spot and then, as will be a theme in this column, moved up with the carnage. It’s still a bit jarring to see Marv get passed as much as he’s been this year. I think he’s having a “good” year so far—not great, but not terrible. Will it be his last on a KTM though? That would be weird to see #25 on another brand.

5 | #10 Justin Brayton | Charlotte, NC | Honda CRF450R

It’s his 38th birthday this week and it’s amazing he’s still out there. You think about a legend like Chad Reed and when he was 38, he wasn’t as good as JB has been this year, in my opinion. It’s pretty cool to see JB in his last year getting to be in opening ceremonies and being right up there. This fifth was him taking advantage of an opportunity for sure but yeah, good for him. I asked Weege about this and he said this proves that Brayton is the fifth best rider in the series, so there’s that.