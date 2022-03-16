“The only person who thought [I couldn’t race] was the doctor, that didn’t know anything about dirt bikes, and told me I needed to take two weeks off,” Barcia joked. “It happened on Tuesday so I was like, ‘I’m going to the race no matter what and I’m going to give it a go.’ My mentality is always send it and go for it. The only thing I was really scared about was infection. We’ve just been cleaning it all day because it is a deep cut, but just heal up next week and we’ll be back at it again next weekend.”

“Obviously, my intensity [tonight] wasn’t the greatest,” he added. “It held me back, for sure. I got up to the lead and then got shuffled back pretty majorly. This morning it was not good after the practice. I was in the motorhome talking to my wife. We were trying to decide, like, ‘If I can’t grip the bike I’m not going to be able to race.’ That was the conversation we were having. But, we figured it out and figured out how to make good. We threw some Eli waffle grips on there to hold on [Note: Eli Tomac is one of the few riders to run full-waffle grips at every race]. It was all right. That main event was nuts, honestly. I was just controlling what I could control. That’s all I did and it put me in third. I was really close to Mookie [Malcolm Stewart] at the end, so for the day it could have been, it was awesome.”