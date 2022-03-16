Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josep Garcia
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Dylan Ferrandis (Wrist) Sidelined for Indianapolis Supercross

March 16, 2022 4:30pm

March 16, 2022 4:30pm | by:
Dylan Ferrandis (Wrist) Sidelined for Indianapolis Supercross

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis had an issue on the 21st lap of the 450SX main event Detroit Supercross that ended his night early. Ferrandis pulled into the mechanics’ area and motioned for his mechanic Alex Campbell, who jumped onto the bike and rode the duo back to the team’s pit. He officially scored 19th. After the race, our Kellen Brauer caught 450 team manager Jeremy Coker following the race and wrote the following Saturday night:

“Ferrandis was okay according to team manager Jeremy Coker. Apparently Ferrandis cased a jump very badly and thought he injured his wrist, but he’ll be fine.”

Ferrandis’ wife, Nastasia, posted the following update this morning on Instagram:

“Saturday didn’t go as expected. Thankfully @dylanferrandis is fine!! X-ray doesn’t show any fracture but tough race once again.”

Sunday night, the team’s post-race press release said the following and had the following quote from Ferrandis:

He had made it up to fifth, but with seven laps remaining, he came up short on a jump and unfortunately had to withdraw with a sore wrist. 

Dylan Ferrandis: “I felt good coming into the weekend, and the day was going well. I had a moment during my heat race but was able to come back to sixth. In the main event, I didn’t get a great start but kept pushing and was fifth, then, unfortunately, went short on the quad and was unable to finish. It’s very frustrating to have another bad night, but we will go back to Florida and work to recover and come back next week.”

Video footage of this incident has not surfaced, but this is something that has happened several times to Ferrandis in recent weeks. During qualifying for the Daytona Supercross, he hit into the roller and wall before the finish line and his hand blew off the handlebars and he went down. He remounted and seemed okay before finishing the night just off the podium in fourth.

Dylan Ferrandis
Dylan Ferrandis Align Media

Now, the 2021 Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion has taken to Instagram to announce he will in fact miss this weekend’s round 11 Indianapolis Supercross, although he did not break any bones. Below is his full post.

“Unfortunately I will not line up at Indy this weekend, during the main event in Detroit I took a deep rut on the over on-off jump and landed too short on the front wheel, didn’t crash but my right wrist absorbed all the impact and I had to withdraw from the race, diagnosis show nothing’s broken just bone bruise luckily, but the pain and soreness will not allow me to ride at the level I am suppose to.
It’s been a tough first part of the season so far and I am very frustrated to have not been able to show yet what I am capable of but it’s part of racing, glad I have good team and people around me to be supportive in this difficult time.”

Through the first ten rounds, Ferrandis sits eighth in 450SX standing with 141 points, over 80 points down from his teammate, P1 Eli Tomac (229 points). He earned a season-best third place at the San Diego Supercross (his second career 450SX podium finish) in January.

450SX Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States229
2Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States187
3Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States187
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States184
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States173
6Marvin Musquin La Reole France164
7Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States164
8Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France141
9Ken Roczen
Mattstedt Germany133
10Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom119
Full Standings

