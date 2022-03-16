With several changes to Malcolm Stewart’s program for 2022, many had questions about how his year would go. Coming off his best 450SX season to date with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, when he took his first premier class podium and five total top five finishes and sixth in the 450SX standings, he was now entering the first year of a two-year contract with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Stewart would be transitioning to a steel frame machine for the first time since 2013, he would be training with Aldon Baker at the Baker’s Factory facility in Florida, and he would also be racing the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the first time since 2014.

To start the year off, Stewart qualified fastest overall at Anaheim 1 season-opener, a first in his 450SX career. While qualifying fastest has not ever guaranteed strong race results, it can be an indicator of what is to come. Stewart went on to finish seventh in the main event following a get together with Marvin Musquin that possibly cost them both podium finishes. Stewart rattled off three straight fifth-place finishes at the Oakland, San Diego, and Anaheim 2 Supercrosses, although rumors in the industry circulated that the Husqvarna and KTM riders were not happy with the set up on their factory FC 450 and KTM 450 SX-F editions. Then Stewart tuned 3-2-4 finishes in Glendale into a new career best for second overall, his second career 450SX podium.

“The first couple rounds we were just learning the bike,” Stewart said after the Glendale Supercross. “Putting it in the race conditions, you start to learn how the motorcycle works and stuff. I feel like we did a really big turnaround this week. …Our starts were really, really good. I think this Triple Crown, if anything, only helped me get more data for the motorcycle.”