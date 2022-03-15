Yeah, well let’s just briefly talk about it. You came out this week on social media and explained you had a situation come up with your title sponsor and you were looking for a little bit of support and help. Kind of talk us through what you had heard and when maybe things started to fall through?

So, basically everything was going good the first few weeks of the season and then we started running into some problems right after I had that good ride in the 250 main event with the ninth. My team owner went MIA on me for about a month, hadn’t heard nothing, and then I woke up on Tuesday to all these false accusations. I can’t explain details having lawyers involved but there’s a reason previous sponsors still want to do business with me. It’s because I’m always very thankful to my sponsors and I appreciate every dollar I am given. There’s a reason that Julien [Perrier] at PRMX wants me back. I’m very smart with my business and for this dude to try and accuse me of all this stuff freaking sucked. Basically, took my transport and my bikes, so I ended up driving home and trying to figure this stuff out. I went to my local dealership yesterday and they gave me a great deal on the bikes. Kennedy’s Cycles in Elyria, they hooked it up. With all the support I’ve gotten, it paid for that bike and then some! It’s amazing to see all the support I have in this industry. I can’t thank everybody enough. They’re going to keep it going for sure.

Like you said, the support has been overwhelming since you put out that video. Who’s reached out, how have people helped out, and how much money has been raised so far?

A lot! A lot of money has been raised. [Laughs] Pretty much to where I can get to bikes now. I’ve had a lot of people send me money that I didn’t even know they knew who I was. I mean, the Team Fried guy [Tom Journet] sent me money, Aaron Plessinger actually texted me, a lot of people in the industry who I really didn’t even know that they knew who I was. Yeah, it’s crazy. Everyone’s coming together for me and, yeah, it should be good!

We know moto has always been a family sport, but how reassuring of that vibe has this whole experience been? Obviously, it sucks you’ve had to go through this, but you’ve had so many people come up and offer support. I’m sure it’s kind of rewarding in a sense.

Yeah, it’s humbling really. When I made that post, I was like, “Man, if I can just get enough money to at least get me to the next few races.” At that point, I didn’t know I was losing my bikes. I didn’t know I was losing my bikes until Thursday. That’s why we were at the dealership on Friday morning. And this is my local race too so I was like, “I can’t miss Detroit! Whatever I gotta do!” So, I personally bought my own bike. First time in my life I’ve actually owned a dirt bike. I’ve always rode for Kawasaki teams and stuff that made sure I personally had a bike like PRMX and the Madd Parts Kawasaki team. It’s been a crazy 72 hours to say the least but we’re here and hopefully if we make the main event tonight, it will be a nice little “F you” to you know who. [Note: Karnow did make the 450SX main event in Detroit and picked up a career best 15th as well.]