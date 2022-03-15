A wild night at Detroit’s round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross led to heartbreak for title contenders, but career bests for others, like Cade Clason (tenth), Vince Friese (sixth) and Brandon Hartranft (ninth).

Steve Matthes chatted with Clason and Friese after the race and Jason Weigandt caught up with Hartranft today for their thoughts.

Racer X: Tenth place! Took advantage of some gnarly chaos there, but still you have to be stoked.

Clason: Yeah I’m pumped. My whole family is here. It’s pretty cool. I kind of lucked into it, right? Everyone went down and chaos happened, but I kind of eared it, right? The first ten minutes was a hard battle with [Brandon] Hartraft, and then when I got lapped Mookie decided to run into me and I bent my rotor, so I rode the rest of the main event without a front brake. I didn’t crash. I rode really hard. I’m pumped because I’m starting to feel like myself again. I don’t think my fitness is quite there yet. I’m pumped for these guys, A-Ray was in the main, and that’s the first time this team has ever had two guys in the main. A-Ray gets 17th and I get a 10th. It’s cool. Our team is really good but we’ve just had some crappy luck. Yeah man, I just want to be up there again. I don’t think this is going to happen every weekend, but top 15 is our goal.

You were 13th in qualifying at one point, you got bumped back, but your qualifying speed has been good.

Yeah I want to be the best privateer. I want to battle with guys like Hartranft and A-Mart and guys like that. The better I feel the closer I can get to them and do it.