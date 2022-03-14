Just like that, Eli Tomac is sitting on a massive points lead in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. In Detroit, he scored his third race win in a row, but larger than that, second-ranked Jason Anderson went down while running second, and from there Tomac was not only off to a pressure-free win but also a big gain in points.

Anderson, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Dean Wilson, Marvin Musquin, and Dylan Ferrandishad their troubles in the Detroit main event. Why? Eli offered his thoughts on that and more in the post-race press conference.

Eli, you’re well aware of what happened out there in the main event to the competition. I know on the podium you said you saw a lot of this, but what was it like for you on that track? Obviously everyone was looking for that balance. You found it tonight. How difficult was it?

Eli Tomac: It was a tough racetrack. One of the strangest surfaces I’ve been on, with the combination of it being rutted in some of the lanes and kind of sticky and grabby on your tires. It could pull you left to right. At the same time in some of the bowl turns you could easily wash it or push the front end. I can’t believe what I was seeing after halfway, for how many of the best guys I was seeing down on the track. That just goes to show you how gnarly the surface was.

You were aware of where you were and the lead that you had? Did that change the way you rode late in the race after seeing everyone go down and knowing the surface you were on?

Yeah. I knew it was sketchy and it could get you at any time. I was just trying to watch Malcolm. We were both pushing a good pace, and that was about it. Like I said, I could not believe what I was seeing. Then even at the end, I saw Marvin go down in a turn and then I saw Dylan holding his hand. It was like all of the top guys at one point that had some sort of crash or mistake. It was unbelievable.