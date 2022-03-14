Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence quickly got to the lead in the Detroit Supercross 250SX main event with a pass on Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Robertson. Lawrence was navigating through lappers, which allowed Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Pierce Brown to close in—and show him a front wheel at one point—but the 18-year-old Australian picked it up and was uncontested throughout the rest of the main event, taking his third win at the fourth 250SX East Region race. After another near perfect day, Lawrence joined the media in the post-race press conference to talk about his day.

Jett, this is back-to-back races now where you’ve been able to sweep the qualifier, the heat, and the main event. It’s really coming together. At the same time, I know how much you do respect your competitive. How is that a balance for you knowing that there are guys right there, but you are starting to click things off back to back?

Jett Lawrence: Yeah. I got a bit of a reality check in the first qualifying. I looked at the tower and I was like P4. I’m like, Oh. This ain’t good! Especially this track this weekend, I felt like the times were really, really close. So, the boys kept me definitely on my toes. The biggest thing is just making sure I click my lap times off. Just make sure I focus on myself because I can never know where I make a slight mistake and one of these boys capitalizes on that. So, it’s definitely close racing but I just need to make sure I focus on myself and should be okay. Just don’t make any silly mistakes.

You had a tough run at one point in the main with the lapped riders. Came up to a pack of them. Rolled the finish line jump and then they were right there. How did you respond in that moment and get it back together and try to get that lead back up?

This man [Pierce Brown] comes up on the inside. Every guy revs it in the air. This guy was like, silent. Didn’t hear anything. Scared the living daylights out of me on the inside. All I see is a front fender. I was not ready for this. It was definitely tough. The track was pretty tight. The first few guys that I came up to lapping, it was a big group of four or five and they were going hard, battling. Then one guy got up next to me and looked over and he goes hard. I’m like, what? The track was tricky because there were so many lines and ruts. It was harder for them because they’re trying to still hit their line and not mess up anyone else. It was definitely tricky.