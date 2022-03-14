Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 Preorder Released

Milestone and Feld Entertainment, Inc. Announce the Release of Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5

The following press release is from Feld Entertainment:

MILAN, Italy/ ELLENTON, Florida—Milestone and Feld Entertainment, Inc. are pleased to announce the release of Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5.

The latest chapter of the most beloved and realistic Supercross videogame is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S ,Xbox One in early access for those who preordered the Special Edition. Windows PC®/STEAM version will be available on March 17, along with the consoles version for those who didn’t preorder the Special Edition. The PlayStation version supports Free Upgrade from PS4 to PS5, Xbox version features Smart Delivery.

The traditional Career Mode is now more real and immersive than ever before. Players can start developing their path in the 250SX Futures Class while aiming to reach the heights of glory as a pro in the 450SX Class. Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 also introduces the Rider Shape System, a new and exclusive feature for Career Mode that will affect riders’ performances in case of falls or injuries. Training and completing specific tasks are key to keeping your rider in top form!