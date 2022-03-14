The tenth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has come and gone as the Detroit Supercross is now behind us. There were many talking points from a wild night of racing at Ford Field on Saturday night, and as such, we fired off questions to long-time professional racer Jason Thomas to get his thoughts on it all.

Why did this track take so many riders down?

I don’t think it was necessarily one root cause. I think it was just one of those nights where things go awry. This 450 championship has been relatively injury free when comparing it historically to prior years. Most of the factory elite are still out there each week. That’s not always the case. On Saturday, though, the averages seemed to catch up and in a big way. Four factory riders exited the race in spectacular fashion but all in different ways. To try to link them together by one common denominator would be a reach.

What's your take on Cooper Webb mis-timing a rhythm and taking Chase Sexton down with him?

I think he just made a mistake. With rhythm sections at every corner, this type of thing happens, even to the best of the best. In the heat of the moment, riders can have a lapse of concentration. He exited the corner as if he wanted to triple but keep in mind, he hadn’t tripled all day and in that scenario, he is very unlikely to attempt to try it for the first time.

I am expecting a few others to opine that he was indeed going for a triple here. The reasons I would immediately disregard that take are multi-pronged. First, he hadn’t attempted it all day. To think he is going to somehow decide to try that for the first time while side by side with both Clason and Sexton is silly. Second, he didn’t really get a great drive from the corner in the way he would if he was indeed looking to go three. Third, he didn’t “sit and pop” like he would in the first attempt for a jump like that. Riders always want to give themselves a little more height in their first attempt, adding room for a mistake. As they get more comfy, they would want to up the speed and lower the trajectory. His lack of “pop” off the face is another indicator that he wasn’t in the “I’m going to try this” mode. He made a mental error, confused the next section, and paid a heavy price.