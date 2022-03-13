The KTM post-race press release stated Webb was banged up but initially checked out okay, although he will undergo more tests on Monday. They said the following:

“In the Main Event, Webb got off to a great start and asserted himself into the podium battle right away. Passing his teammate Musquin for third on lap four, the defending champ continued to mix it up with an intense group of top riders up front. While running fourth later in the race, Webb made a mistake through the rhythm section and got clipped mid-air by another rider, resulting in both riders crashing to the ground. Webb re-mounted and attempted a couple laps before pulling off to receive on-site medical attention.” “The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team provided an update as of Saturday evening: ‘It’s fair to say that Cooper was pretty banged up when he was landed on. Upon initial observation by the doctor here at the track of his shoulder and hand, it doesn’t appear that anything is broken, but he plans to have further evaluation and X-Rays when he returns home to Florida on Monday.’”

Webb posted the following update on his Instagram, with a video of the crash:

Glad we both walked away from that one in Detroit. I made a mistake that ended Chase and I’s nights. That one’s on me. Thought I could get back on and salvage some points, but had to call it a night early.

Going to get checked out and plan on seeing you guys in Indy 👊🏽

Sexton’s night was over following the crash, as was carted off on the Alpinestars medical mule. He recorded 22nd on the night. Today, the Honda HRC rider posted an update to Instagram this afternoon, saying he has “some minor bruises.”