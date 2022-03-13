In the end, it was Stewart who would qualify fastest, but everyone seemed to have the track figured out by the end of qualifying. That would prove to be false by the time the main event rolled around.

Justin Bogle grabbed the holeshot but eventually Justin Barcia found his way to the front. Barcia would lead for a few laps before Jason Anderson then worked his way into the lead and looked like he might set sail. Eli Tomac had other plans though as he was flying through all the top guys out front and got onto Anderson for the lead before the halfway point.

Tomac made the pass stick just after the finish line jump coming through halfway, but Anderson did not want to let the championship leader get away. He pushed and perhaps pushed too hard as he tucked the front end after the finish line just four minutes later and was slow to remount. When he did get back up, he stumbled through the next section of the track and crashed at the end of the rhythm.

He would not remount the bike and walked off gingerly under his own power. The DNF was a massive blow for the title fight in the end as Tomac would continue on to convert his fifth win of the 2022 season and 42nd of his career.

“[This track] was one of the tougher surfaces I’ve ever raced on,” said Tomac of the wild night. “It had both conditions which was sticky and hard in the rhythm sections which would pull you left or right and then it had the base in some of the bottoms of the turns where you could lose your traction. I made the move early through the guys and then it was like everything got wild after that. I felt so good on the motorcycle tonight though.”