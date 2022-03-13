450SX

In the 450SX Class, it was Justin Bogle who grabbed the holeshot. Justin Barcia got around Bogle to take over the race lead but then a few laps later Jason Anderson took over the lead. Anderson clicked off over a handful of laps until Eli Tomac caught and passed him to take P1. Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton were battling for fourth place until Webb cased a triple and Sexton had nowhere to go and landed on the Red Bull KTM rider, slamming them both to the ground hard. Sexton’s bike slammed him on the back and his rear wheel ate his jersey right off his back. Somehow, Webb remounted and rode several laps with one hand until he was pointed to by an AMA official and told to head to the mechanics' area. Out front, Tomac started to check out ahead of Anderson when the #21 ran into issues, crashing after the finish line and then crashing again later down the rhythm section, taking his helmet off, and walking off the track. Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia inherited second and third, respectively, which is where they would take the checkered flag. Tomac's win was his 42nd career 450SX win, which gives him sole possession of fifth on the premier class all-time wins list. Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis later ran into issues of their own, finishing fourth and 19th, respectively. Initial reports on Ferrandis and Anderson and they both are okay, according to our Kellen Brauer. We will provide more on Webb when that information becomes available.