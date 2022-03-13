Results Archive
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josep Garcia
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Detroit Supercross Video Highlights

March 13, 2022 4:00am | by:
Detroit Supercross Video Highlights

Highlights from round ten of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

250SX

In the 250SX Class, it was Jett Lawrence claiming his third consecutive main event win. Pierce Brown tried to give Lawrence a battle when they caught up to lappers, but Lawrence was able to hold on for the win. Behind Lawrence was Cameron McAdoo, who fought his way through past several riders before taking second away from Brown, who claimed third. RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith rounded out the top five and Kyle Chisholm came through in 12th in his first ride for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team.

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Main Event

March 12, 2022
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 21 Laps0:45.540 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Cameron McAdoo +06.4590:45.528 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Pierce Brown +10.1510:45.425 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
4R.J. Hampshire
+20.8790:46.588 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Jordon Smith +24.1210:46.439 Belmont, NC United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results

Lawrence and McAdoo have both finished on the podium at the first four rounds of the 250SX East Region as Lawrence leads McAdoo in the standings by eight points.

250SX East Region Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia99
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States91
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States68
4Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States67
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil64
Full Standings

450SX

In the 450SX Class, it was Justin Bogle who grabbed the holeshot. Justin Barcia got around Bogle to take over the race lead but then a few laps later Jason Anderson took over the lead. Anderson clicked off over a handful of laps until Eli Tomac caught and passed him to take P1. Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton were battling for fourth place until Webb cased a triple and Sexton had nowhere to go and landed on the Red Bull KTM rider, slamming them both to the ground hard. Sexton’s bike slammed him on the back and his rear wheel ate his jersey right off his back. Somehow, Webb remounted and rode several laps with one hand until he was pointed to by an AMA official and told to head to the mechanics' area. Out front, Tomac started to check out ahead of Anderson when the #21 ran into issues, crashing after the finish line and then crashing again later down the rhythm section, taking his helmet off, and walking off the track. Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia inherited second and third, respectively, which is where they would take the checkered flag. Tomac's win was his 42nd career 450SX win, which gives him sole possession of fifth on the premier class all-time wins list. Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis later ran into issues of their own, finishing fourth and 19th, respectively. Initial reports on Ferrandis and Anderson and they both are okay, according to our Kellen Brauer. We will provide more on Webb when that information becomes available. 

With Anderson getting credited for 21st on the night, it opened up a huge points gap for Tomac in the standings, as ET3 leaves the tenth round with a 42-point gap over second place (now a tie between Anderson and Stewart) after entering the night with only an 18-point advantage.

Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Main Event

March 12, 2022
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 27 Laps0:44.537 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Malcolm Stewart +03.5560:45.163 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Justin Barcia +05.6060:45.061 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4Marvin Musquin +24.9920:45.570 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
5Justin Brayton +36.7330:46.108 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results

450SX Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States229
2Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States187
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States187
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States184
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States173
Full Standings

