Detroit Supercross Video Highlights
Highlights from round ten of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
250SX
In the 250SX Class, it was Jett Lawrence claiming his third consecutive main event win. Pierce Brown tried to give Lawrence a battle when they caught up to lappers, but Lawrence was able to hold on for the win. Behind Lawrence was Cameron McAdoo, who fought his way through past several riders before taking second away from Brown, who claimed third. RJ Hampshire and Jordon Smith rounded out the top five and Kyle Chisholm came through in 12th in his first ride for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team.
Detroit - 250SX East Main EventMarch 12, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21 Laps
|0:45.540
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|+06.459
|0:45.528
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Pierce Brown
|+10.151
|0:45.425
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|
R.J. Hampshire
|+20.879
|0:46.588
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Jordon Smith
|+24.121
|0:46.439
|Belmont, NC
|Honda CRF250R
Lawrence and McAdoo have both finished on the podium at the first four rounds of the 250SX East Region as Lawrence leads McAdoo in the standings by eight points.
250SX East Region Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|99
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|91
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|68
|4
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|67
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|64
450SX
In the 450SX Class, it was Justin Bogle who grabbed the holeshot. Justin Barcia got around Bogle to take over the race lead but then a few laps later Jason Anderson took over the lead. Anderson clicked off over a handful of laps until Eli Tomac caught and passed him to take P1. Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton were battling for fourth place until Webb cased a triple and Sexton had nowhere to go and landed on the Red Bull KTM rider, slamming them both to the ground hard. Sexton’s bike slammed him on the back and his rear wheel ate his jersey right off his back. Somehow, Webb remounted and rode several laps with one hand until he was pointed to by an AMA official and told to head to the mechanics' area. Out front, Tomac started to check out ahead of Anderson when the #21 ran into issues, crashing after the finish line and then crashing again later down the rhythm section, taking his helmet off, and walking off the track. Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia inherited second and third, respectively, which is where they would take the checkered flag. Tomac's win was his 42nd career 450SX win, which gives him sole possession of fifth on the premier class all-time wins list. Marvin Musquin and Dylan Ferrandis later ran into issues of their own, finishing fourth and 19th, respectively. Initial reports on Ferrandis and Anderson and they both are okay, according to our Kellen Brauer. We will provide more on Webb when that information becomes available.
Talked briefly with Jeremy Coker and Anderson— Kellen Brauer (@kellenbrauer) March 13, 2022
Coker says Ferrandis cased a rhythm badly and hurt his wrist but he’s okay
Anderson said he’s fine as well, just banged up
With Anderson getting credited for 21st on the night, it opened up a huge points gap for Tomac in the standings, as ET3 leaves the tenth round with a 42-point gap over second place (now a tie between Anderson and Stewart) after entering the night with only an 18-point advantage.
Detroit - 450SX Main EventMarch 12, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|27 Laps
|0:44.537
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|+03.556
|0:45.163
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Justin Barcia
|+05.606
|0:45.061
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|+24.992
|0:45.570
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Brayton
|+36.733
|0:46.108
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
450SX Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|229
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|187
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|187
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|184
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|173