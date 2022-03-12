Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for the 10th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

It’s a chilly Detroit day outside but the action is ready to heat up inside Ford Field. This 10th round of Monster Energy Supercross officially marks the beginning of the second half of the 2022 season. Leaving Daytona behind us, Eli Tomac extended his championship lead in the 450SX class from six points to 18 points over Jason Anderson with his fourth win of the season. Anderson and Malcolm Stewart found each other again at Daytona and both ended up on the ground and eventually both were penalized for going off the racetrack and gaining an advantage.

As such, the championship has been blown open a bit and it’s up to Anderson now to stop the bleeding with a much-needed victory tonight in Detroit. The entire 450SX class contingent will be met with a typical football stadium style racetrack with likely softer dirt than any other race aside from Daytona they’ve experienced all year long. Press Day yesterday saw the track wear in some healthy ruts in just two 10-minute sessions of only about 15 riders riding. Expect the whoops the break down and the difference to be made in corner speed through several tricky ruts today.

That could bode well for reigning champion Cooper Webb who is still looking for his first win of 2022. Webb has gone 2-3-2 since we left the west coast but has just barely not been able to finish off a few main event victories aside from winning the first race of the Triple Crown in Arlington. Webb is notoriously strong in soft conditions, and we have yet to really see how his new KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition machine handles in these conditions. Perhaps tonight is the night for Webb to get it done.