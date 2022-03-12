Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for the 10th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
It’s a chilly Detroit day outside but the action is ready to heat up inside Ford Field. This 10th round of Monster Energy Supercross officially marks the beginning of the second half of the 2022 season. Leaving Daytona behind us, Eli Tomac extended his championship lead in the 450SX class from six points to 18 points over Jason Anderson with his fourth win of the season. Anderson and Malcolm Stewart found each other again at Daytona and both ended up on the ground and eventually both were penalized for going off the racetrack and gaining an advantage.
As such, the championship has been blown open a bit and it’s up to Anderson now to stop the bleeding with a much-needed victory tonight in Detroit. The entire 450SX class contingent will be met with a typical football stadium style racetrack with likely softer dirt than any other race aside from Daytona they’ve experienced all year long. Press Day yesterday saw the track wear in some healthy ruts in just two 10-minute sessions of only about 15 riders riding. Expect the whoops the break down and the difference to be made in corner speed through several tricky ruts today.
That could bode well for reigning champion Cooper Webb who is still looking for his first win of 2022. Webb has gone 2-3-2 since we left the west coast but has just barely not been able to finish off a few main event victories aside from winning the first race of the Triple Crown in Arlington. Webb is notoriously strong in soft conditions, and we have yet to really see how his new KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition machine handles in these conditions. Perhaps tonight is the night for Webb to get it done.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|203
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|185
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|170
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|164
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|163
The racetrack itself is highlighted by two full stadium-length rhythm sections with one of them even ending in a unique inside lower-outside raised corner option. Just based on the eye-test, the rhythm section before the finish line jump may present the most options today as the triple out of the corner looks long and it’s from a three-foot to a five-foot single. Both lanes do seem to present a mix of good options though so it will be interesting to see how fast the riders figure out which one works the best.
The 250SX class may be the more interesting of the two as it could be possible only a handful of guys can pop both triple-ins to each rhythm section. The story for 250SX East right now is all Jett Lawrence after the Honda HRC man took his second win in three rounds at Daytona last week. Despite three crashes at the Triple Crown in Arlington, Lawrence has proven the man to beat in the East thus far and he now holds sole possession of the points lead again heading into round four.
There’s also a new face under the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing tent this weekend as veteran Kyle Chisholm will fill-in for injured riders Jeremy Martin and Levi Kitchen. Chisholm looked tight in Press Day yesterday and even left the stadium at one point to make a suspension adjustment on the rear of the bike before returning to test it out. He’s certainly hurrying to get up to speed on this machine and this weekend may just be a test before he’s really dialed in next week in Indianapolis.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|73
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|68
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|50
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|47
We’ll be bringing blow by blow coverage throughout the day here in Detroit with Free Practice beginning in about 45 minutes. You can catch both qualifying sessions and all the racing today via Race Day Live and the night program later tonight. View the broadcast schedule below and rev-up for the gate drops tonight in Detroit!
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior SX
Live Now