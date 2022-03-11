Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josep Garcia
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Dunlop Motorcycle Tire Testing

March 11, 2022 12:00pm | by: , &

In this Racer X Films video, Kris Keefer tests different Dunlop Motorcycle tires and compares different tires for different track conditions. Keefer rides and tests the 3S front, 33 front, and 53 front, as well as the 33 rear out at State Fair MX in Riverside, California. He also provides insight on the differences with each tire and gives his recommendations on setup depending on conditions (weather, type of dirt you ride, etc.). And remember, check your tire pressure regularly!

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

dunlop tire GALLERY

  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens

kris keefer in action testing dunlop tires

  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens

