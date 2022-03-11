Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josep Garcia
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 Garage Build

March 11, 2022 2:00pm | by: , &

Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jay Clark 
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Photos: Spencer Owens

I always try to keep my buddies riding as much as I can. When Racer X art director David “Langers” Langran called me and was sniffing around for a bike to ride, I immediately knew he would love the Husqvarna FC 250. Why? It has a linear power delivery, has a chassis that is easy to corner, and is pretty reliable for a no-fuss maintenance program. I mean, who really wants to work on bikes when you can ride them? So having a reliable machine is important. This is why we didn’t need to get all crazy with this “get Langers back to the track” build.

Parts List: 

Wiseco Performance Products

Racer Elite High Compression Piston Kit (piston, rings, DLC pin, clips)

wiseco.com

 

ProX Racing Parts         

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain

pro-x.com

 

Twisted Development               

Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping

td-racing.com   

 

Cometic           

Top-End Gaskets

cometic.com                 

 

Race Tech                                

Suspension Re-valve and Set Up

racetech.com    

 

FMF Racing

Full SS Exhaust System with RCT 4.1 Muffler

fmfracing.com

 

Dunlop

MX33 Front Tire

MX33 Rear Tire

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Pro-Launch Holeshot Device

worksconnection.com

 

DeCal Works 

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit in Sparkle, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds in Sparkle, Graphic Guards (protects side panel graphics)

decalmx.com

 

UFO Plastic                              

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap, Rear Chain Guard

ufoplasticusa.com

 

P3 Carbon                    

P3 X-Series Carbon Skid Plate

p3carbon.com

 

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips

odigrips.com

 

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

 

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Plates and Outer Cover

hinsonracing.com

 

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

 

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racingusa.com

 

Klotz Lubricants

Oils and Chemicals

klotzlube.com

 

VP Racing Fuels                        

T4 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

 

Jay Clark

Bike Build

Instagram: dirtbiketv1

Facebook: dirtbiketv1

YouTube: dirtbiketv

jayclarkent.com

  • AL6_9213 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9318 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9324 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9339 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9229 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9220 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9232 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9239 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9243 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9250 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9262 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9276 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9282 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9291 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9359 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9366 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9378 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9383 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9432 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9437 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9452 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9463 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9469 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9486 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_9492 Spencer Owens
  • David Langran Spencer Owens
  • David Langran Spencer Owens
  • David Langran Spencer Owens
  • David Langran Spencer Owens
  • David Langran Spencer Owens
  • David Langran Spencer Owens
  • David Langran Spencer Owens

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

