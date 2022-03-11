Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Jay Clark

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

Photos: Spencer Owens

I always try to keep my buddies riding as much as I can. When Racer X art director David “Langers” Langran called me and was sniffing around for a bike to ride, I immediately knew he would love the Husqvarna FC 250. Why? It has a linear power delivery, has a chassis that is easy to corner, and is pretty reliable for a no-fuss maintenance program. I mean, who really wants to work on bikes when you can ride them? So having a reliable machine is important. This is why we didn’t need to get all crazy with this “get Langers back to the track” build.

Parts List:

Wiseco Performance Products

Racer Elite High Compression Piston Kit (piston, rings, DLC pin, clips)

wiseco.com

ProX Racing Parts

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain

pro-x.com

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping

td-racing.com

Cometic

Top-End Gaskets

cometic.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-valve and Set Up

racetech.com

FMF Racing

Full SS Exhaust System with RCT 4.1 Muffler

fmfracing.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front Tire

MX33 Rear Tire

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Pro-Launch Holeshot Device

worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit in Sparkle, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds in Sparkle, Graphic Guards (protects side panel graphics)

decalmx.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap, Rear Chain Guard

ufoplasticusa.com

P3 Carbon

P3 X-Series Carbon Skid Plate

p3carbon.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips

odigrips.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Plates and Outer Cover

hinsonracing.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racingusa.com

Klotz Lubricants

Oils and Chemicals

klotzlube.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

