Racer X Films: 2022 Husqvarna FC 250 Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jay Clark
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Photos: Spencer Owens
I always try to keep my buddies riding as much as I can. When Racer X art director David “Langers” Langran called me and was sniffing around for a bike to ride, I immediately knew he would love the Husqvarna FC 250. Why? It has a linear power delivery, has a chassis that is easy to corner, and is pretty reliable for a no-fuss maintenance program. I mean, who really wants to work on bikes when you can ride them? So having a reliable machine is important. This is why we didn’t need to get all crazy with this “get Langers back to the track” build.
Parts List:
Wiseco Performance Products
Racer Elite High Compression Piston Kit (piston, rings, DLC pin, clips)
ProX Racing Parts
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping
Cometic
Top-End Gaskets
Race Tech
Suspension Re-valve and Set Up
FMF Racing
Full SS Exhaust System with RCT 4.1 Muffler
Dunlop
MX33 Front Tire
MX33 Rear Tire
Works Connection
Brake Caps, Works Stand II, Axle Blocks, Pro-Launch Holeshot Device
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit in Sparkle, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds in Sparkle, Graphic Guards (protects side panel graphics)
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap, Rear Chain Guard
P3 Carbon
P3 X-Series Carbon Skid Plate
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Plates and Outer Cover
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
Klotz Lubricants
Oils and Chemicals
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel
Jay Clark
Bike Build
