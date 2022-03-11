When do you make the move from BMX to moto?

I made the transfer around 13 or 14 years old. I started at local races like the Transworld races on 85s. I wasn't very good on minis at all. Then I moved up to the 125 and still wasn't very good. My first year ever to do any amateur nationals, I was 15 out at Mammoth MX and I rode 250 C and 450 C. I got fifth in Open C and I realized I was riding really well. If I put my head down I thought I could do pretty good. I was riding four to five times a week that summer. In 2015 I rode 250 C and won a ton of stuff. I won Mammoth, Freestone, Oak Hill, and pretty much all the amateur nationals I entered. At Loretta's I won some motos, but had a bunch of falls. I decided to move up to B for the next year and realized I wanted to be a pro at this.

Did you start getting help from any sponsors or OEM's?

In 2015 it was on our own. The next year Suzuki was coming back into the amateur scene. Chris Wheeler was in charge of the amateur support program and my first year in B Class I was on the team. It was the Amateur Elite Team and I got bikes and parts. It was helpful. I rode for them most of my amateur career.

Talk about Monster Energy Cup and the Futures race in 2019.

That was really cool! I'd practiced some supercross the weeks before. I was planning on going into real supercross in 2020 so I was already riding it. I did press day and it was my first time doing anything legit in a stadium. Racing in front of all the fans and friends was cool. I got seventh or eighth in the first moto. Then I crashed in the second moto and it wasn't good. Racing Monster Cup at night with the fireworks and the flames and the fans, I could not wait to race supercross.

What happened in 2020 that kept you out of Supercross?

In November I was practicing, and my foot slipped off in the whoop section and I blew my knee out. I had to get my ACL reconstructed. I missed supercross and was getting ready for outdoors on a 450. I got a call from a Kawasaki team up in Canada and decided to go race there that summer. Things did not go as planned so I came home and jumped on a Yamaha 450. I raced the last four outdoor nationals for Rock River Yamaha.