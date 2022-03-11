Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Detroit Supercross Preview Podcast
March 11, 2022 3:20pm | by: Steve Matthes
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round ten of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Detroit Supercross.
Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Detroit Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.
The Daytona Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:
250SX Class
John Short (12th) | 52 points
Hardy Munoz (14th) | 52 points
Grant Harlan (15th) | 52 points
Lance Kobusch (16th) | 52 points
Brock Papi (17th) | 52 points
450SX Class
Justin Bogle 11th overall) | 42 points
Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.
PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!