The tenth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 12, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the fourth 250SX East Region round of the season and the first race at Ford Field since February 2019.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the tenth-round night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.
Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.
The third round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Georgia at Aonia Pass MX. The General GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume with the third round at the MXGP of Patagonia - Argentina on March 20.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 12
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
FIM Motocross World Championship
- GNCC
The GeneralSaturday, March 12
2022 Championship standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|203
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|185
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|170
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|164
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|163
250SX East Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|73
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|68
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|50
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|47
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
Grand National Cross Country Series
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|60
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|42
|3
|Josep Garcia
|37
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|33
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|30
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|60
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|41
|3
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|37
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|34
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|33
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|55
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|46
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|40
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|33
|5
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|30
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|60
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|46
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|46
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|36
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|31
2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen
Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger
Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson
Episode 4 | The Round Up
Episode 5 | 250 Class
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide
Detroit Supercross
Detroit Supercross Race Center
Detroit Supercross Injury Report
Detroit Supercross 450SX Entry List
Detroit Supercross 250SX East Entry List
Detroit Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
The General GNCC
The General GNCC Starting Rows
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Ford Field
2000 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48226
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country Series
Aonia Pass MX
3030 Thomson Rd
Washington, GA 30673
Pro Quads — Saturday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes — Sunday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ticket information for The General GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Detroit Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, March 12, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Detroit, Michigan.
Grand National Cross Country Series
The General GNCC | Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Washington, Georgia.
Friday, March 11, 2022
|9:00am
|Gates Open
|2:00pm – 4:00pm
|Pre-Registration Check-in Only
|4:00pm – 7:00pm
|ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
|12:00am
|Gate Close
Saturday, March 12, 2022
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth ATV & Micro Registration
|8:00 a.m.
|50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
|8:45 a.m.
|50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
|9:35 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Registration
|10:05 a.m.
|Pro ATV Registration
|11:00 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
|2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
|2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Bike Registration - all classes
|5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Fuel Ministries Pit Bike Challenge
|5:30 p.m.
|ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
|7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
|Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
|7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
|Yamaha Racing Supercross Watch Party
|12:00 a.m.
|Gates Close
Sunday, March 13, 2022
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth Bike Registration
|8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
|8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
|Amateur Bike Registration
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
|10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Pro Bike Registration
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)