Dirty Little Secrets

Detroit’s start straight cuts the track in half. The traditional 180 left leads into a few stutter bumps and a 3-5-3 (feet tall) triple into a tight 180. Exiting the 180, riders will step on-step off and into a standard supercross triple.

A quick 180 back down the visiting team’s sideline of Ford Field sets up a long rhythm section. There are two basic options in this rhythm but they are decided by the first set of jumps. Most riders will double out of the corner, then go 3-3-2 into the next corner. This is the more basic of the options. The tougher but faster choice would be to triple out of the corner, then go 3-3-1 or even a possible 3-3-4. The way the next corner is set up leads me to believe that the 3-3-3-1 is the most likely scenario for the elite 450 riders.

A long inside/outside bowl corner fires riders back down the start straight and into a right hand 180 (the start instead bends to the left). A small double helps riders build speed into the only whoops section on this Detroit layout. The whoops at this round are typically difficult but if winter weather brings softer dirt, the entire section could deteriorate into ruts a la Minneapolis.

A netted 180 sends riders down the Detroit Lions’ sideline and into the longest rhythm of the course. The beginning of this rhythm section is pretty straight forward but it gets interesting towards the end. Riders will be asked to go 3-3 out of the berm but the next tabletop take-off begs for a big leap. A quad is most likely but if someone got frisky, maybe they could go for a huge five here. That would set them up to single to the inside of the next corner. I’m not sure if it’s even possible but any factory 450 rider looking at the track map will wonder. One other alternative would be to go 3-2, step over the next tabletop, then triple up to the landing of the would-be five, and then single into the corner. I struggle to think that would be quick enough to work as a race line but perhaps that big leap would send riders high enough to slow the sector time. Watch for this rhythm section to be a big focus/key of the day.

A short but steep finish line is up next and then a 90 left sends riders back onto the first turn and lap two.