Racer X Films: Daytona Race Examination

Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart got into it right from the gate drop at the 2022 Daytona Supercross and their exchange has been hotly debated all week long. Today we look at all sides of the story, examine what happened in this particular instance, and explain why Malcolm Stewart was penalized as well as Jason Anderson who also went off the track later on and accelerated.

We also break down Cooper Webb being blocked by Shane McElrath late in the race, Eli Tomac winning his sixth Daytona Supercross, and RJ Hampshire's weird crash in the 250SX main event. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP