Injury Report: Detroit

Injury Report Detroit

March 10, 2022 3:30pm
by:

This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Detroit. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out

Comment: Anstie sustained two broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bruised heart in Minneapolis. His hope is that he can return in Seattle.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss is back on the bike after hurting his collarbone and ankle before the season. He intends to return this season, but an exact date is not yet known.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: A knee injury will keep Cianciarulo out for the rest of the supercross season.

Josh Hill – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Hill had a bad crash during qualifying and sustained fractures to his hip and pelvis. He’s out for the immediate future.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: There is currently no timetable on a return for Martin, who sustained broken T6 & T7 vertebrae in Minneapolis.

Fredrik Noren – Back | Out

Comment: Lower back pain has prevented Noren from racing to his potential, and from practicing during the week. Earlier this week Noren told us his back was starting to feel a little better, but not enough to be able to return to racing. He’s out for Detroit.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger sustained a broken arm while practicing a few weeks ago. He’s out for at least a few more weeks.

Alex Ray – Appendix | IN

Comment: Ray will return to action in Detroit after undergoing appendix surgery before Arlington.

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | IN

Comment: Robin will continue racing this week in Detroit after a crash at A3 resulted in an AC separation.

Ken Roczen – Health | OUT

Comment: This week Honda HRC announced Ken Roczen has been dealing with health issues and is pausing his 2022 supercross campaign to get back to 100 percent. He’s out for the weekend.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy will miss the remainder of the supercross season due to a torn ACL.

RJ Wageman – Wrist | Out

Comment: Wageman went down in Arlington and broke his wrist. He’s out for the immediate future.

250SX EAST REGION

Ramy Alves – Concussion | Out

Comment: Alves sustained a concussion in Arlington and has been out since. He’s hoping to be back for Indianapolis.

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: Cooper is out for the supercross season with a broken foot.

Izaih Clark – Ankle | Out

Comment: Clark is out for a substantial amount of time with a broken ankle sustained while practicing.

Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out

Comment: Floyd is currently sidelined with broken metatarsals.

Austin Forkner – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Arlington. The team says if the healing process goes well, there’s a chance he might return for the last few 250SX east races.

Jonah Geistler – Leg | Out

Comment: Geistler is out due to a broken tibia and fibula.

Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | Out

Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and sustained a small fracture on the top of his tibia and broke his kneecap. He’ll miss a substantial number of races.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out after a practice crash left him with problems with his left labrum. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of supercross as he prepares for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With Martin and Kitchen both sidelined indefinitely, the team has brought in veteran Kyle Chisholm.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds had surgery following a broken wrist suffered in Minneapolis. He’s working on being ready for Pro Motocross.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out

Comment: Schock bruised his lung and shoulder and sustained a knee injury in Arlington. He had an MRI this week and the team us currently awaiting the results.

Max Vohland – Shoulder and Collarbone | Out

Comment: Vohland sustained a big hit to his shoulder and a couple small cracks in his collarbone in the opening lap of the Minneapolis Supercross main event. The team expects him to return in Indianapolis.

250SX WEST REGION

The 250SX West Region will resume in Seattle, Washington, on March 26.

Mitchell Falk – Back

Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen

Comment: Hammaker is out for the foreseeable future due to compression fractures in his back and a grade three spleen laceration. The injuries were sustained while practicing during the week preceding San Diego.

Ty Masterpool – Wrist

Comment: Masterpool is back riding, but as of now is unsure of when he’ll be able to return to racing.

Carson Mumford – Shoulder

Comment: Mumford crashed in Glendale and sustained a small tear in his labrum in his left shoulder. He hopes to be ready to go when following the 250SX West Region break.

Colt Nichols – Arms

Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms and serious burns sustained when he crashed in the whoops at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder

Comment: Schwartz is dealing with a shoulder injury sustained at A2.

Jo Shimoda – Leg

Comment: Shimoda is currently recovering from a foot injury sustained at A3. He returned to riding earlier this week.

Richard Taylor – Arm

Comment: Taylor crashed during practice at A3 and broke his arm.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder

Comment: Thompson is done with supercross for the season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

