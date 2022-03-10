This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Detroit. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Max Anstie – Ribs, Neck, Lung, Heart | Out

Comment: Anstie sustained two broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bruised heart in Minneapolis. His hope is that he can return in Seattle.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss is back on the bike after hurting his collarbone and ankle before the season. He intends to return this season, but an exact date is not yet known.