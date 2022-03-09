Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up two of the main principles behind the newly announced FIM Supercross World Championship Series in Adam Bailey and Ryan Sanderson to talk about why now, who they’re hoping to get to line up, ruffling some feathers in the industry, the Jett Lawrence, and more.

Listen to the Bailey and Sanderson podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

More on the FIM Supercross World Championship Series: