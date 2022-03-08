Then the duo began catching lapped traffic. Webb was initially held up by a few riders before Tomac as well, got caught up a few times as the typical flow of working through the back markers progressed. But on lap 16, Webb caught Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS rider Shane McElrath as they entered the lone set of whoops on the track. Webb selected the far-right side of the track, which he had been intermittently taking throughout the race. Unfortunately for him, McElrath choose to use the far-right side of the track to move aside for the leaders. He gradually came across into Webb’s line and practically brought the Red Bull KTM man to a complete stop as they entered the rhythm section after the whoops.

Eli Tomac pounced at the opportunity as he already had great drive down the left side of the whoops and shot right into the lead. From there, the Yamaha man took off and immediately pulled out a few second gap to lead the final three laps and win his record-setting sixth Daytona Supercross.

“It’s unbelievable to get win number six, and it was everything I wished for!” said Tomac. “It was a tough day, though. I was having a little bit of a tough time with the track earlier in the day, but once the lights came on, it was like I flipped a switch, and it was game on. Me and Cooper rode wire-to-wire for most of the race. We were going back and forth around the different parts of the track on being the better guy, and I was able to capitalize on him being stuck behind a guy and made the move. I put myself in the position for that move, though, and just went on from there. It was such a cool night for us.”