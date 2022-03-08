Ben Kelley Claims Second Overall Win to Start 2022 GNCC Season

Earning Top Amateur honors was the 250 A class winner, Jason Tino as he came through in the 19th overall position. Bolton Beroth was second on the top amateur podium with a 22nd overall finishing position and second in the 250 A class. Rounding out the top amateur podium was 4-Stroke A Lites class winner, Cole Forbes with his 24th overall finishing position.

As the 10 a.m. race got underway it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Taylor Johnston earning the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. It wouldn’t be long though until AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer made her way into the lead and began to place a gap over the rest of the field. Archer would lead all four laps of the two-hour race, coming through 48 seconds ahead of second place.

Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede battled at the front of the pack for the duration of the race, swapping between third and second on the opening laps of the race. She continued to push and would catch Archer as the white flag came out. However, on the last lap she would lose that push and cruise in for second overall and in the WXC class in Florida. Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones would fight back in the third place position to catch the front runners, but she would fall short of battling it out with them. She would hold onto third overall, rounding out the WXC podium at round two.

In the Youth Bike race, it was Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo making it two-in-a-row for overall wins and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class wins in 2022. Coming from the second row in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class it was Ryan Amancio earning second overall on the day, and taking the class win in Florida. Peyton Feather rounded out the top three youth overall finishers, while also finishing second in YXC1.