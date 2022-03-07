Saturday night was Jett Lawrence’s first go round at the Daytona Supercross. The extremely unique supercross race that halves the Monster Energy AMA Supercross calendar each year is often one that takes a bit of getting used to. Not so for Lawrence though as aside from mistakenly thinking he took the checkered flag a lap early in his heat race, it was a near perfect night for the Australian. His second victory of the young 250SX East campaign broke a tie between him and Cameron McAdoo for the points lead as the series heads into its mid-point swing next. After his win, Lawrence spoke with the media via Zoom about his Daytona experience.

Jett, Daytona is a big one. A lot of attention. You can kind of feel it all week long. For you, there’s races you want to win. You’d love to win them all, but how special is it for you to win this one, with all the hype around it and the attention that it gets and the history that it has? What’s it feel like?

Jett Lawrence: It’s a cool experience. I think even without winning it the first time here, I think it’s a great experience to have just with the fans being there. It feels as close as we can get to feeling like a NASCAR race, almost. It’s in the same area. We might not be going as fast, but it’s definitely damn close. It was a really cool experience. Always a kid, I’ve been dreaming of at least riding this Daytona track. I think today just really topped it off with a win, so I’m pretty pumped.

If you were to put a rating one through ten on your burnout attempt after, what number would you give it?

I’d give it a three. It was terrible. [Laughs] I almost snapped some guy’s femur through the gate. I thought it was a lot more solid. I went into it and the thing moved back a couple feet.