MXGP of Lombardia MX2 & MXGP Highlights & Results
Video highlights by MXGP-TV
Yesterday, March 6, gates dropped on the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) at the MXGP of Lombardia in Italy. Here are the highlights from the round two.
MX2
In the MX2 class, it was Yamaha’s Jago Geerts who claimed the qualifying race on Saturday then finished 1-1 on Sunday to claim the overall. GasGas’ Simon Laengenfelder, who won the overall at the opening round, finished second overall after 7-2 moto finishes. Andrea Adamo finished third overall with 4-3 moto finishes, just ahead of Husqvarna’s Kay De Wolf’s 3-4 for the final spot on the podium. On the final lap of race two, Laengenfelder and De Wolf made contact while battling for second overall and the Husqvarna rider went down. KTM’s Tom Vialle finished second in the first moto but then had a massive crash in the second moto and finished 21st, not earning any points. Roan Van De Moosdijk finished fifth the first moto but finished 15th in the second race for 11th overall.
MXGP of Lombardia - MX2March 6, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|7 - 2
|GasGas
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|4 - 3
|GasGas
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|9 - 6
|Honda
MX2 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|115
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|108
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|92
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|80
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|68
MXGP
In the MXGP class, it was Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser who claimed the overall win for the second week in a row after 2-1 finishes. Yamaha’s MXGP rookie Maxime Renaux finished 3-2 for second overall, as GasGas’ Jorge Prado won the first moto but finished seventh in the second moto to claim the final spot on the overall podium. Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer finished fourth in the first moto but tipped over while leading moto two, and then fell once again before finishing fifth for fifth overall.
MXGP of Lombardia - MXGPMarch 6, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 7
|GasGas
|4
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|7 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
MXGP Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|94
|2
|Jorge Prado
|82
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|77
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|74
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|57
Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer