Video highlights by MXGP-TV

Yesterday, March 6, gates dropped on the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) at the MXGP of Lombardia in Italy. Here are the highlights from the round two.

MX2

In the MX2 class, it was Yamaha’s Jago Geerts who claimed the qualifying race on Saturday then finished 1-1 on Sunday to claim the overall. GasGas’ Simon Laengenfelder, who won the overall at the opening round, finished second overall after 7-2 moto finishes. Andrea Adamo finished third overall with 4-3 moto finishes, just ahead of Husqvarna’s Kay De Wolf’s 3-4 for the final spot on the podium. On the final lap of race two, Laengenfelder and De Wolf made contact while battling for second overall and the Husqvarna rider went down. KTM’s Tom Vialle finished second in the first moto but then had a massive crash in the second moto and finished 21st, not earning any points. Roan Van De Moosdijk finished fifth the first moto but finished 15th in the second race for 11th overall.