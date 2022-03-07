Daytona Supercross Video Highlights; Stewart & Anderson Penalized
Highlights from round nine of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Daytona International Speedway.
250SX
In the 250SX Class, it was Jett Lawrence claiming the main event win, his second of the 2022 season. Behind Lawrence was Stilez Robertson, who holeshot the main event and finished second to earn his second career podium at the venue. Yamaha’s Enzo Lopes ran third for a majority of the race, but Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo, GasGas’ Pierce Brown, and Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire battled for the final spot on the podium, which eventually went to McAdoo. With his win, Lawrence reclaimed the 250SX East Region points lead by five over McAdoo as Robertson’s great ride bumps him third place in the standings.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA United States
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
250SX East Region Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|73
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|68
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|50
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|47
450SX
In the premier class, all eyes were on Eli Tomac. Cooper Webb grabbed the holeshot ahead of some carnage by Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart. Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac shuffled into second and third as they looked to close in on Webb. Eventually, Tomac got around Sexton then caught up to Webb late in the race. With only a couple laps to go, Tomac was close enough to possibly make a pass attempt when a lapper accidentally blocked Webb's line through the whoops. Tomac benefited as he went wide in the split-lane turn and took over the lead. He led the final few laps and took his record-breaking sixth Daytona Supercross 450SX main event win. his 41st career 450SX win also ties him with Ryan Villopoto for fifth all-time.
Daytona - 450SXMarch 5, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|GasGas MC 450F
Post-Race Penalty Report
With Stewart and Anderson both receiving a penalty for gaining an “advantage while off course,” they were bumped from seventh and eighth, respectively, to eighth and ninth, respectively. This bumped up Ken Roczen to seventh place although he crossed the finish line in ninth behind both riders.
Below is the full penalty report from the AMA:
250SX Class:
Rider: Lance Kobusch #194
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Failed Sound Check
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Brock Papi #247
Session: 250SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Failed Sound Check
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Hunter Yoder #508
Session: 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
Violation: Stopping on Track
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
450SX Class:
Rider: Chad Saultz #364
Session: 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
Violation: Failed Sound Check
Penalty: Loss of Fastest Lap Time
Rider: Malcolm Stewart #27
Session: 450SX Main Event
Violation: Advantage While Off Course
Penalty: Loss of 1 Position
Rider: Jason Anderson #21
Session: 450SX Main Event
Violation: Advantage While Off Course
Penalty: Loss of 1 Position
450SX Championship Standings:
In the 450SX standings, Tomac now opens up an 18-point lead on Anderson following round nine. Webb’s second place bumps him to third in the standings.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|203
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|185
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|170
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|164
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|163