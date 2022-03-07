Was McElrath majorly wrong here or is this just part of racing?

McElrath was trying to get out of the way. He was trying to do the right thing, he just got it wrong. The tough part is that he can’t see where Webb was angling. Had he known Webb was going to go for the extreme inside, he could have positioned himself in the middle to stay out of harm’s way. Many people often advise to just stay in your line and not do anything out of the norm and this is why. When McElrath made a decisive move to get out of the line, he had a 50/50 shot of going the wrong way. Good intentions don’t always lead to a good end result, though.

Take us through the Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson situation.

In a vacuum, I don’t think anything would have really escalated. Unfortunately, racing is not in a vacuum and people remember previous altercations. Mookie went into Daytona “owing” Jason Anderson some payback. That contact at Arlington that left Mookie on the ground was not water under the bridge. It was still a sensitive spot that only need a slight breeze to aggravate, let alone solid contact from a KX450. So, as they entered the second turn, Mookie turned down pretty abruptly, catching both Tomac and Jason Anderson off guard. Anderson had drawn a pretty aggressive line, it should be mentioned, but still wasn’t planning on the hard contact that occurred. When Mookie saw Anderson emerge as the aggressor from yet another incident, he simply had enough. He nearly traveled back in time as he rip-roared along the side of the track and made a beeline for the green #21. Mookie only needed a nudge to seek revenge and he got plenty more.