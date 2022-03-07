With both 250SX East Region riders sidelined for the immediate future, Yamaha has turned to none other than veteran Kyle Chisholm as a fill-in rider. Chisholm failed to make the 450SX main event at the season-opening Anaheim 1 Supercross but has finished 18-17-16-17-16-15-15 in the following seven rounds before a 13th at the Daytona Supercross over the weekend. He sits 15th in the 2022 450SX standings following nine rounds. The Florida native last raced 250SX in the 2018 season, when he recorded seven top-ten finishes in the 250SX West Region before finishing seventh in the standings.

How can Chisholm race in the 250SX if he is regularly making 450SX main events? In both the 2020 and 2021 450SX standings, Chisholm finished 19th, which means he is eligible to return to the 250SX since when he moved to 450SX it was his choice as he had not yet pointed out of the 250SX divisions. According to the 2022 AMA Supercross rulebook, Section 5.2 250SX East/West Championship Guidelines, section H, Chisholm is able to return to the 250SX Class since he was outside of the top 15 and again, chose to advance on his own terms. We believe this rule is also what allowed Vince Friese to return to the 250SX class after racing the premier class for several consecutive years. Here is section H of the 2022 rulebook:

H. Riders finishing in the top 15 in 2020 or 2021, that have self- advanced themselves to the 450SX class that wish to return to the 250SX class may appeal their 250SX eligibility to the AMA. This appeal must be submitted to the AMA in writing and can take up to 30 days for the final hearing. All decisions of the appeals panel are final. Riders granted a change of eligibility through the appeal process may only appeal their 250SX eligibility one time.

Chisholm has been a long-time Yamaha rider, putting together his own 450 program the last few years. Today, the #11 is heading to the Yamaha facility for his first day on the Star Yamaha YZ250F and he will debut on the race machine this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.