In 52 runnings of the Daytona Supercross, the race has always held a reputation of one of the most unique and prestigious events on the annual racing calendar. That rep comes from the challenge of the track and the famous atmosphere associated with high-end racing of all kinds. That makes the race great as it is, but the 2022 running of the event added a whole ‘nother element, a whole ‘nother level. The racing was unreal good, the crowd was electric, and when combined with the usual Daytona aspects, it made for probably the best overall experience at the event in those 52 years. Best Daytona Supercross ever? Likely.

It came down to history, really. Only this 2022 event will have the spectere of Eli Tomac chasing the all-time win mark at this race, as the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing man was closing on six wins at the speedway, which would break a tie with Ricky Carmichael on the board here. Beating The GOAT is no joke, and the fans, and Tomac, clearly felt the gravity of it. Also, it looked to be in doubt. Tomac was merely hovering near the top five in all the practice sessions, and his heat race was only okay. Early in the main event he found himself third, but early leaders Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton were getting away, and Justin Barcia was showing him a wheel from behind.

“At one point I was starting to doubt myself,” Tomac said.

Things began to unfold. The track got rougher and Tomac got better, eventually shedding the pressure from Barcia and overwhelming Sexton. Sexton commented on how the veteran riders around him did better job adapting to the track as it changed. This left one challenge: could Tomac, chasing history, track down Webb, one of the saltiest and savviest in the game?