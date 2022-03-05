The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MANTOVA (Lombardia)—The first day of action has concluded for the MXGP of Lombardia with the MXGP and MX2 Qualifying races, along with the first heats of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and the EMX250 Championship.

A sunny but chilly day presented the riders with a different track than they were previously used to, with the lack of rain in the last few months making for a much harder circuit, compared to the more sandy Mantova we saw last season.

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts topped the charts in qualifying of the FIM Motocross World Championship, while in the first races of the support classes, we witnessed Lynn Valk of JK Yamaha Racing secure her first race win of the 2022 season, while in EMX250 the race one winner was Rick Elzinga of Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing. We will see tomorrow how these riders get on in the second race and if today’s results will help them towards a podium finish.

MXGP

In the MXGP qualifying race it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who grabbed the holeshot ahead of Honda 114 Motorsports Ruben Fernandez, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Team HRC’s Mitch Evans.

Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen got unlucky as he crashed in the opening lap and did not continue with the race.

Meanwhile Team HRC’s Tim Gajser was quick to make some moves in the beginning of the first lap and was already up in second. And as the Slovenian was searching for a way into the lead, Fernandez crashed hard on the finish jump. The Spaniard picked himself up but did not re-join the race.

By the end of lap one, we saw Gajser take over first place from Seewer, as Coldenhoff, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery rider Alberto Forato followed closely behind.

Gajser then opened up a gap to Seewer, who made a mistake going off the side of a jump. The Yamaha rider did hold on and managed to carry on without crashing, thus not losing any positions.

Evans came into pitlane, with a technical issue and did not carry on with the heat.